While other metro Atlanta school districts have opted to do digital learning only when classes begin next month, Gwinnett County Public Schools is sticking to its plan to do both in-person and virtual instruction.
The county's school board heard a presentation on the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic at its meeting Thursday night. That meeting was held the same day that school systems in Cobb, Fulton and Douglas counties announced they would start the 2020-2021 academic year with virtual learning for all students because of the pandemic. Marietta's school board is expected to vote Friday on a proposal to begin that city school system with only virtual learning as well.
Some Gwinnett school board members said on Thursday, however, that they felt it was better to get students back into schools. Board member Carol Boyce said she felt younger students in particular would be adversely affected by not getting to experience the school environment.
“I feel very strongly that we should go ahead and get back to school as quickly as we can, and deal with the repercussions perhaps," Boyce said at the end of the meeting. "You know, obviously somebody may get sick. We may have to deal with that.
"But, I feel very, very confident that our people are doing the best job that I can and that safety measures are being taken into consideration in the best possible way that they can be.”
Gwinnett County Public Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach said the state's largest school system is not changing its plans for the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 12, at this point.
"Board members received a report on the progress of the district’s plans for opening the school year on August 12 with both in-person and digital instruction," Roach said. "Dr. Steve Flynt, associate superintendent for School Improvement and Operations, reviewed the information the district gathered from families about the return to school.
"He shared that, based on the results from a recent survey that closed on July 12, the district anticipates 60% of students attending school in-person while 40% of students will learn digitally."
As other school systems in the area announce plans to start the school year with all virtual learning, Gwinnett is in a shrinking pool of districts that plan to have students in classrooms when the school year begins. Buford City Schools has also announced plans to offer both in-person and virtual learning options to parents, and is scheduled to start one week earlier than Gwinnett County Public Schools.
But among the largest school systems in metro Atlanta — Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton county schools as well as Atlanta Public Schools — only Gwinnett has not opted to begin the school year with virtual learning only.
There was a mixture of opinions expressed by Gwinnett school board members on Thursday night, though.
Board member Everton Blair has opposed sending children back to classrooms too soon, and has even suggested delaying the start of school until around Labor Day. On Thursday, he said there were too many risks involved with sending children back to school in August.
"People are making short-term decisions with long-term implications that they may not even know," he said. "And yes, we're going to do everything we can to make our buildings safe, but there are still too many unknowns with this.
"And the kind of politics around it all are very unfortunate to me because I think we should just be realizing how hard it is to implement the guidance that's before us, and basing out decision on that inevitability."
But, board member Steve Knudsen said "there's risks on both sides" in the pandemic, while citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield as he asserted that there would be greater risk to children by making them do digital learning rather than putting them back in schools.
"If you think there's only risk in society due to COVID, it's not true," Knudsen said. "We've got to deal with the risk and we've also got to deal with with the fact that we have families that could potentially be decimated because of this.
"We will not get our economy back to where it needs to be — and this is not money versus health, it's health versus health — and we have risks on both sides."
Gwinnett County Public Schools is taking steps to prepare for the school year, however.
Among those steps is the purchasing of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, for school system employees. The district has a stockpile of about 500,000 white cloth masks as well as 15,000 GCPS-branded face masks, 45,000 KN95 masks and 5,000 other masks that are of varying types.
During a work session briefing to the school board earlier Thursday, Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Walt Martin said the 15,000 branded masks is what the school system has left over after distributing free masks to all school system employees.
There are other supplies the district has, or is looking to get, to protect employees during the school year.
"We have enough bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute to all classrooms as well 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer that should be here, if not (Thursday), then (Friday)," Martin said.
"And we've also got an RFP out for various items, such as face shields, hand sanitizer, gowns, cleaning wipes — just a laundry list of items that was deemed necessary for schools. We have not made those purchases, however we do have RFPs out ... and we're in the process of making those decisions about how much and when we'll need those items."
Gwinnett schools will require all students and employees who are in the schools this fall to wear face masks, although accommodations will be made to people who cannot wear masks for documented health reasons.
Thursday did mark the first time since the pandemic began that the school board held meetings in its main meeting room. The board is continuing to livestream its meetings for people who are concerned about going out in public during the COVID-19 outbreak.
There were were some glitches during the meeting, however, that made it difficult to watch the livestream of the school board meeting Thursday. Those glitches were particularly evident during the district's COVID-19 update, fiscal year 2021 budget adoption and public comment. At times the feed cut to announcements with jazz music playing in the background, as well as freezing up or going to color test bars or error messages.
"This was our first meeting back in the Board room and the technology that worked well in testing over the last few days did not work as planned due to network feed issues," Roach said.
