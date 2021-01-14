A dozen Gwinnett County public schools have been named “Common Sense Schools” GCPS officials announced.
The designation, presented by Common Sense, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all kids and families, is awarded to schools who have demonstrated a commitment to helping students think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create, and participate.
The following Gwinnett schools have earned the Common Sense designation.
♦ Arcado Elementary
♦ Craig Elementary
♦ Harmony Elementary
♦ Knight Elementary
♦ Lawrenceville Elementary
♦ Parsons Elementary
♦ Pharr Elementary
♦ Puckett’s Mill Elementary
♦ Bay Creek Middle
♦ Osborne Middle
♦ Paul Duke STEM High
Kenney Wells, the principal at Osborne Middle, says being a good digital citizen is more important now than ever before.
“Osborne Middle has dedicated this school year to educating our community about our digital footprint, protecting ourselves online, and what it means to be a good digital citizen,” Wells said. “Recently in our science classes, students participated in a digital citizenship lesson on Digital Relationships and Communication and our Digital Citizenship page has relevant and current information to help students navigate their cyberworld.”
Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) emphasizes the importance of digital citizenship with students deepening their knowledge of the components of what makes a good digital citizen through lessons in the Media Center and in their classrooms.
Penny Young, the principal at Arcado Elementary, shares that these lessons have real-world applications for students. “Our students are better equipped to navigate the digital world and use devices for learning,” Young said. “The recognition acknowledges our school’s commitment to helping students build skills that are essential for their well-being today—and for the opportunities they’ll have tomorrow.”
According to officials, GCPS is partnering with Common Sense to reach students, using BrainPop videos and Nearpod lessons, approved by the county, local schools are helping students delve deeper into the topic of digital citizenship and helping them develop the habits of a responsible digital citizen.
