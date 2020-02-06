Data released by College Board shows that Georgia's statewide pass rate on Advanced Placement exams in the Class of 2019 ranked 17th nationally, according to an announcement from the Georgia Department of Education.
There were 22 Gwinnett County Schools recognized as AP Honor Schools by the DOE. Nine different lists accounted for 255 different schools in the state. Honor schools included Archer, Berkmar, Buford, Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Duluth, GSMST, Grayson, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Mill Creek, Mountain View, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Paul Duke STEM, Peachtree Ridge, Shiloh and South Gwinnett high schools.
“I commend the students, teachers, and staff of these 255 schools,” Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Behind this recognition is an enormous amount of hard work, and I congratulate all those who worked to expand access, improve performance, and build strong Advanced Placement programs in each school recognized today.”
Georgia had the 15th-highest AP exam participation rate in the country with 40.5% of Georgia’s class of 2019 taking an AP exam.
There were 13 Gwinnett schools deemed Schools of Distinction. Those schools had at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
A total of 14 Gwinnett schools had a minimum of five students testing in at least one ELA course, two history or social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course. Twelve of those schools had at least a 50% pass rate.
All 22 AP Honor schools in Gwinnett were recognized for having at least five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses, and 15 of those schools had passing scores on more than half of their exams.
Gwinnett had 13 schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Paul Duke was recognized for having students testing in English, math, science and social studies with an enrollment of 900 or fewer students.
