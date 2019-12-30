As Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Executive Director of Instructional Development and Support, it is Tricia Kennedy’s job to prepare the district’s schools to keep teaching should any unforeseen circumstances cause school closings.
In Georgia, it seems, it doesn’t take much for one particular form of precipitation to keep school doors shut.
“‘Tis the season, and I’m not talking about the holidays,” she said. “I’m talking about when the mere mention of snow can bring the state to a grinding halt.”
This school year, Gwinnett schools have avoided problematic scenarios. That’s not been the case in recent history. Category 5 Hurricane Irma closed school in September 2017, then wintery weather closed schools in January 2018. GCPS also closed schools last January in response to a prediction of inclement weather.
In both years, GCPS was able to keep its calendar without using a built-in makeup day. The school district has utilized digital learning days since the 2017-18 school year and utilized them four times. The district also feels the digital learning days have been effective. They’re not days off for teachers and students. On the first digital learning day on Jan. 8, 2018, 81% of students logged in. The log-in rate rose to 86% for Jan. 17 and 18 that year and 89% on Jan. 29, 2019.
“We have had growing response and success with those days,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said GCPS has two built-in makeup days in its calendar next semester. But if school has to be closed and conditions support a digital learning day, the district has that flexibility available.
“We began communicating that with our school leaders and teacher as early as September,” Kennedy said. “We’ll be using the same process ... but we learn something every year so we’ve made improvements as we’ve gone along.”
Kennedy said GPCS has multiple resources available for teachers and administrators to fill those days, including sample and model activities for teachers. GCPS asked teachers to be prepared prior to winter break in the event there may be a digital learning day when school is back in January.
Materials include options for students who are not able to access digital school days, whether they don’t possess the necessary devices or perhaps power is out at home. Kennedy said teachers provide those students options similarly to the way regular absences are handled.
GCPS also provides online staff development for non-instructional staff. There were 5,809 staff assignments completed on Jan. 8, 2018, which fell to 5,623 and 5,563 during Jan. 17 and 18, respectively. Staff assignments peaked at 6,407 on Jan. 29, 2019.
Some schools have digital learning days built into their calendars. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology has five digital learning days, Dacula High School uses seven, Coleman Middle School uses three and Paul Duke STEM High School utilizes digital learning every Friday.
“The option for digital learning is growing and providing our schools with innovative ways to meet some of their specific instructional needs and increase their teacher collaboration,” Kennedy said.
Preparing for closures
GCPS Executive Director of Administration and Policy Jorge Gomez said schools and the Division of Facilities and Operations routinely prepare prior to winter break for possible weather-related issues.
GCPS gathers relevant weather information from several sources before making announcements of closures before 6 a.m. GCPS uses its own website, social media channels and local news media to alert of closures.
The district has procedures in the event weather conditions become difficult during the school day. It may necessitate early dismissal, and announcements are made through local media.