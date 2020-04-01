Gov. Brian Kemp said during a press conference on Wednesday that he plans to sign an executive order that will initiate shelter-in-place protocols in Georgia, adding that he has also ordered Georgia schools to close for the remainder of the academic calendar.
The order to close schools will not impact online learning efforts being undertaken by districts, such as Gwinnett County Public Schools.
District spokesperson Sloan Roach issued a statement on Thursday afternoon in response to Kemp's announcement.
“Gwinnett County Public Schools is prepared to continue digital learning through the end of the school year," Roach said. "Digital instruction, as well as the feeding of children, is essential business. We have the means to provide our students with stability in a time of tremendous turmoil, and it is our duty and intent to do so."
While there's been no official cancelation or postponement of graduation ceremonies for Gwinnett schools, Roach said district administrators are making plans regarding graduation, but nothing is finalized.
March 30 through April 3 is the school district's regularly-scheduled spring break. The district announced last week that it would continue digital learning and providing meals for students following spring break, starting April 6 and continuing through April 10.
Buford City Schools was already set to sustain online learning and meal deliveries for the remainder of the school year.
On Monday, Buford implemented a new grading system for students in first through eighth grades for the remainder of the school year. The new grading system implemented additional low-impact participation grades for all students while providing additional support for those students who have not yet mastered standards in the four content areas. Grades taken between March 16 and March 30 will not impact students' final averages. Students who were failing any of the four core courses as of March 13 receive participation grades and additional support and grades in the area they was failing until the student is passing the course.
Kemp has taken gradual steps regarding his mandates toward schools. He first left decisions on closures up to local districts and GCPS as well as Buford City Schools and surrounding private schools elected to close buildings to teachers and students. Kemp officially instructed elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state from March 18 until March 31. On March 26, Kemp order schools to remain closed through April 24.
(2) comments
It's a thoughtful plan for students but how can school nutrition employees practice "social distancing" if they're together in the kitchen preparing lunches and now breakfast? Are they really going to be standing 5 feet from each other? Who have they come across and where have they been during "Spring Break"? Why can't GCPS continue to work with food co-ops instead and protect ALL of their employees? This is very contradictory.
I agree, and feel that GCPS is not showing any concern for these employees. Not all employees are treated with the same precautionary measures, almost as if GCPS thinks they are above the Governor's requirements to shelter in place. It will take one employee who is not showing symptoms but who passes this virus along to others before GCPS will feel any pressure to change this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.