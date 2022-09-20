Archer High School (copy)

A school resource officer spotted a man carrying a rifle through Archer High School's parking lot after the school's football game against Shiloh High School last Friday night.

Archer High School officials got a scare after the school's football game against Shiloh High School last Friday night when a man was spotted carrying a rifle through the school's parking lot moments after the game ended.

Archer Principal Conquisha Thompson sent a letter to parents on Saturday to inform them of the incident. Thompson said a school resource officer saw the man carrying the gun shortly after the game ended and immediately confronted him.

