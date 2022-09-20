Archer High School officials got a scare after the school's football game against Shiloh High School last Friday night when a man was spotted carrying a rifle through the school's parking lot moments after the game ended.
Archer Principal Conquisha Thompson sent a letter to parents on Saturday to inform them of the incident. Thompson said a school resource officer saw the man carrying the gun shortly after the game ended and immediately confronted him.
"I understand that this news is unsettling," Thompson said in the letter. "Weapons have no place in our school or at our sporting events. It is not only against school district policy, it is against the law. That is why we take this type of situation very seriously. I want to reassure you, this incident was handled quickly, efficiently, and most importantly, no one was hurt. That is a credit to our SROs and I would like to publicly thank them for their remarkable job handling this situation."
Thompson said the man was not an Archer student and he will face criminal charges for carrying the gun on school property. The exact charges were not disclosed in the letter to parents. The Daily Post has requested a copy of the Gwinnett County Public Schools Police report from the incident.
The SRO ordered the man to stop and put the gun down when they confronted him, and the principal said he complied with the command. The man was arrested and while the SRO was searching him and the area around him, they found two handguns.
"As a reminder, it is important that students, parents, and staff continue to let us know if they see someone breaking school rules or if they see someone with something that poses a danger to our school community," Thompson said. "We all have a role to play in keeping the Archer High community safe."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
