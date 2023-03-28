IMG_1268.jpg

Gwinnett County Public Schools staff present the district’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to the county’s school board on Monday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are planning to add some additional money onto the raises that state leaders will be giving teachers.

The district’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget includes a $1,000 raise for teachers, which will be in addition to the $2,000 raise that legislators approved for educators in the state’s next budget. That means teachers in Gwinnett should expect to see their salaries increase by about $3,000 on top of their salary step increase in fiscal year 2024.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.