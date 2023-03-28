Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are planning to add some additional money onto the raises that state leaders will be giving teachers.
The district’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget includes a $1,000 raise for teachers, which will be in addition to the $2,000 raise that legislators approved for educators in the state’s next budget. That means teachers in Gwinnett should expect to see their salaries increase by about $3,000 on top of their salary step increase in fiscal year 2024.
In addition to that, GCPS employees who are not on the district’s teacher salary schedule will get cost-of-living raises that will be at least 4%.
Pay was a high priority for GCPS employees who participated in a district survey of budget priorities, with 31% of respondents marking it as their top priority, followed by facilities (23%), professional development (19%) and safety (15%).
“Employees were asked to rank their top areas of priority, and the results show that compensation is leading as the top priority for the district in terms of how employees feel about the investments in the FY24 budget,” GCPS Chief Financial Officer Masana Mailliard said.
The overall proposed GCPS FY 2024 budget, including all funds, is $3 billion. The bulk of that is the proposed $2.3 billion general fund budget.
The next budget work session is scheduled to take place on April 27, when a vote on tentative adoption of a budget is also expected o take place. The school board will hold two public hearings on the budget, one on May 18 and another on June 15.
A vote on final adoption of the budget is expected to take place on June 15 as well. The district is also currently planning on keeping the total schools millage rate at 20.65 mills, including 19.2 mills for the general fund millage rate and 1.45 for the debt service millage rate.
“We will be bringing our millage rate for adoption or consideration in (the) June and July timeframe once we have our consolidated tax digest work sheet from the county and we have final numbers from the county on what our property tax revenue should generate,” Mailliard said.
Although the millage rate is projected to stay the same, property owners should expect to see an increase on their tax bill if the value of their property increased this year.
District officials said tentative tax digest numbers from the Tax Commissioner’s Office indicate real property values increased by 6% this year.
That would add about $53.7 million dollars to the fiscal year 2024 budget if the final digest numbers do in fact reflect that kind of an increase.
“The property tax accounts for about 86% of the local revenue budget,” Mailliard said.
There will be some big projects taken by the district in the upcoming year. One of those is construction of a new middle school in the Archer cluster. Bidding on the school is expected to occur later this spring.
“The middle school is almost completely done with the design process, so this spring, early summer at the latest, it should go to bid,” GCPS Chief Business Operations Officer Walt Martin said. “During the next school year, we’ll definitely start construction.”
The district also plans to finish the build out of the GIVE Center West campus. That project is just beginning to go through the design process, but Martin said the district hopes to have that project finished by August 2024.
District officials plan to add several new positions in the upcoming year, including 317 positions in instructional areas as the district is expected to see enrollment increase by 2,064 students in the 2023-2024 school year. In all, GCPS anticipates having 183,878 students enrolled during the next school year.
The new instructional positions include 194 general education instructional and support positions, 63 special education teachers, 22 special education pre-K teachers and 38 pre-K paraprofessionals.
The district is planning to add more school nurses and custodians, but the total number of each that will be added was not immediately available after the work session on Monday.
In the area of security, the district plans to add a lieutenant position in its police department. GCPS also plans to fund ongoing security efforts, such as the installation of security vestibules and fencing at schools, and the implementation of safety alert systems.
The Daily Post was still awaiting word as of press time on Tuesday about how much would be spent on security efforts.
District officials said they expect 90% of the General Fund expenses will go to paying salaries and benefits for GCPS employees. That equates to $2.08 billion.
The district also plans to spend $102.1 million to fund the rate increase for the employer-paid portion of the State Health Benefits Plan for all employees whose salaries are included in GCPS’ general fund, which is the overwhelming majority of district employees.
As for getting employees who make less than $15 per hour up to that level, that is an ongoing effort that was begun in the current fiscal year.
“It ultimately moved to $13.50 last year,” Martin said. “And, then we had a small change with the millage rate adjustment last summer, it actually the (cos-of-living adjustment) from 4% to 6%, so it actually moved the $13.50 a little higher, which actually made it easier for us this year to achieve the $15.”
And, in addition to the pay increases for teachers, GCPS is also looking at providing them with funding to buy classroom supplies.
Exact dollar figures for many expenses were not included in information provided by the district to the Daily Post on Monday night. Other efforts outlined in the budget presentation on Monday, however, included:
♦ Funding to adopt science of reading instructional materials for 20 to 25 elementary schools
♦ Funding to provide pre-K programs at eight schools, which will result in 16 pre-K classrooms to handle 256 students
♦ Professional development for K-5 teachers so they will understand the science of reading and structured literacy components
♦ An expansion of extracurricular program support
♦ Increased support for health and physical education, fine arts, and college and career programs
♦ Programs that will support educators who pursue advanced university degrees
♦ Safety equipment for custodial staff and enhanced maintenance and operational support
♦ Services that will support enterprise disaster recovery and audio-visual systems
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.