GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts announces restorative practices changes.jpeg

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts announces the district is 'pausing' restorative practices efforts for he remainder of the current school year. GCPS will gradually roll it back out over the next two school years, with full implementation expected during the 2024-2025 school year.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Several parents, students and educators raised concerns about Gwinnett County Public Schools' discipline policy on Thursday night only to see Superintendent Calvin Watts announce the district will halt is restorative practices efforts for the remainder of this year and begin gradually rolling it out over the next two years.

Watts announced the changes in GCPS' implementation of its discipline policy at the end of the December school board meeting, after the public comment period. The biggest change is that restorative practices — which was a key part of the policy — are being put on hold for the remainder of the current school year.