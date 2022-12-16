Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts announces the district is 'pausing' restorative practices efforts for he remainder of the current school year. GCPS will gradually roll it back out over the next two school years, with full implementation expected during the 2024-2025 school year.
Several parents, students and educators raised concerns about Gwinnett County Public Schools' discipline policy on Thursday night only to see Superintendent Calvin Watts announce the district will halt is restorative practices efforts for the remainder of this year and begin gradually rolling it out over the next two years.
Watts announced the changes in GCPS' implementation of its discipline policy at the end of the December school board meeting, after the public comment period. The biggest change is that restorative practices — which was a key part of the policy — are being put on hold for the remainder of the current school year.
"We are pausing — not stopping — required restorative practice intervention until 2023-2024 with full implementation expected by 2024-2025 year," Watts said. "Why? Because for those who have undergone restorative practices, truly undergone, it takes approximately 20 to 30 hours of embedded, ongoing professional development — if we truly understand this work."
The purpose of restorative practices, according to Watts, is to "restore relationships that have been damaged when an altercation happens or someone says or does something to someone else that has a negative reaction."
District leaders, particularly Watts and the Gwinnett school board, have faced criticism for how the new discipline policy was rolled out.
One key issue they have faced criticism for is the fact that that teachers were expected to use restorative practices to resolve conflicts between students in their classrooms, but were not adequately trained in how to do that.
"Schools who are currently implementing restorative practices may continue to do so," Watts said. "That's what we're saying. If you're doing this work, and it's working well, please continue to do so, but this pause is intended to allow each and every one of our teams at our local schools and our district office who are supporting this to be properly trained and to properly train staff."
In January, schools will work to identify a staff member, or a team of staff members, who will serve as their restorative practices leaders. Those leaders will be the first to undergo training in restorative efforts throughout the spring and summer of 2023.
Those leaders will then turn around and train other staff members at their respective schools on how to implement restorative practices during the 2023-2024 school year.
Plans also call for using South Gwinnett and Shiloh High Schools as pilot sites, starting in January, for restorative practices before extending it out to the rest of the school system.
Other changes include reviewing rule-level assignments, which are the five levels of severity and punishments for student misbehavior. A discipline task force has met three times in the last few weeks to review the rule levels and make suggestions for improvements.
Watts said the task force will continue to meet and monitor the policy.
"We will also want to make sure we are constantly our progress at our local schools (and) mid-course corrections that may need to happen," Watts said. "And, remember, if you're making a complex change, there may be multiple mid-course corrections.
"We are open to doing that as long as we're moving forward in the right direction."
Discipline has been one of the top issues raised at school board meetings for months as numerous incidents at Gwinnett schools have made headlines.
Some of those incidents have included a student at Shiloh High School firing a gun on campus shortly after classes ended for he day, a student from Norcross High School being killed while he was just off the school's campus during school hours, a Grayson High School student cutting a classmate with a box cutter during a fight and, more recently, a Discovery High School student caught on video attacking a teacher.
Speakers at Thursday night's school board meeting — who spoke before Watts announced the changes — continued to raise those concerns.
"We need to stop and reflect on what we have already done," said Frances Davis, a retired GCPS employee who had worked in the district's administration for several years. "Half of the stuff you're undoing now, you put in place in August.
"Now you have changed all of that and sending all of the staff, all of the teachers all the way back to where we started from. Folks, you're responsible for these kinds of decisions. Brain goes into motion before mouth and foot start moving. Think before you do these things. You cannot turn a battleship around on a dime."

