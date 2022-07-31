Halal burgers.JPG

Gwinnett County Public Schools will be offering 100% beef burgers that are Halal-certified on school cafiteria menus this fall.

 Photo: Trickum Middle School/Facebook

When Gwinnett County Public Schools students return to class in August, they will find several new meal options on school cafeteria menus.

As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, GCPS announced several additions that are coming to cafeteria menus. These new options will be available as students begin their phased return to the classroom on Aug. 3.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

