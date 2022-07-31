When Gwinnett County Public Schools students return to class in August, they will find several new meal options on school cafeteria menus.
As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, GCPS announced several additions that are coming to cafeteria menus. These new options will be available as students begin their phased return to the classroom on Aug. 3.
The school system is planning to roll out global-inspired foods, such as Thai dumplings, yakisoba noodles, empanadas and rice bowls.
The district will also offer 100% beef burgers that are also Halal certified. This is something the school system offered as a pilot at some schools last year. Halal certified foods are foods that are produced using procedures which comply with Islamic rites.
Other options coming to school menus this fall include more vegetarian options, a brunch for lunch option and yogurt options at breakfast.
The district also announced it plans to offer easy grab and go options for students.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
