Gwinnett County Public Schools will offer several locations where students, who do not otherwise have access to nutritious meals during the summer months, can go to get a healthy meal.
The district announced that the sites will offer free breakfasts and lunches until early July through the School Nutrition Program's Seamless Summer Operation. The sites began offering the meals on Monday.
The meals will be available at elementary and middle school sites through July 1 and at high school sites through July 7.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools’ School Nutrition Program is providing free breakfast and lunch through SNP’s Seamless Summer Operation at select locations," District officials said in a statement. "Meals will be provided to anyone 18 or under at designated (Seamless Summer Operation) sites."
There are some conditions to the meal offers, however. One is that they must be consumed onsite and during the meal serving times set up at each individual school. The district also announced the sites will be closed on June 20 and July 4 since those are holidays, and meals will therefore not be served on those days.
The participating meal sites include:
• Elementary Schools: Alcova, Alford, Anderson Livsey, Annistown, Arcado, Baggett, Baldwin, Beaver Ridge, Benefield, Berkeley Lake, Bethesda, Britt, Cedar Hill, Centerville, Chattahoochee, Chesney, Cooper, Corley, Dyer, Ferguson, Graves, Harris, Hopkins, Jackson, Jenkins, Kanoheda, Knight, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lovin, Magill, McKendree, Meadowcreek, Minor, Mountain Park, Nesbit, Norcross, Norton, Partee, Pharr, Rockbridge, Rosebud, Shiloh, Simonton, Simpson, Stripling, Sugar Hill, Sycamore, Taylor, Trip, Winn Holt and Woodward Mill elementary schools.
• Middle Schools: Bay Creek, Berkmar, Coleman, Duluth, Grace Snell, Jordan, Lilburn, Moore, Northbrook, Pinckneyville, Radloff, Richards, Shiloh, Snellville, Summerour, Sweetwater and Trickum middle schools.
• High Schools: Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Duluth, Grayson, Lanier, McClure, Shiloh and South Gwinnett high schools.
• GIVE Center East (through July 1, with the exception of June 20)
• GIVE Center West (through July 7, with the exception of June 20 and July 4)
The school system is not the only place where families can go to get meals this summer, however. Gwinnett County government will offer grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at 21 sites around the county through Aug 2 as part of its Summer Meals Program. Those meals will be offered while supplies last from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for kids ages 18 and under, or 19 and older for people with physical or mental impairments.
Families can also visit www.GwinnettCares.org or the United Way’s 2-1-1 Contact Center for additional food resources, according to GCPS officials.
