Gwinnett school board members expressed concern this past week after they received data which showed Gwinnett County Public Schools sent more students to alternative schools than metro Atlanta’s next five largest school districts combined in 2018 and 2019.
The data was presented as part of a discussion with GCPS Executive Director of Academic Support Eric Thigpen and Director of Student Discipline Randolph Irving concerning student tribunals and efforts to change them. The stats that got a lot of attention, however, were the number of students who were sent to alternative schools following tribunals in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2018, GCPS sent 1,297 students to alternative schools in 2018 and 1,393 students in 2019, according to state data. By comparison, the collective total number of students from Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton county schools, as well as Atlanta Public Schools, who were sent to alternative schools was 1,171 in 2018 and 1,277 in 2019.
In 2017, Gwinnett tribunals sent 1,213 students to alternatives while the other five districts collectively issued the same punishment to 1,243 students.
“This disparity makes my chest tight, frankly,” Board Member Everton Blair said during the presentation.
GCPS has faced accusations and complaints for years over problems with how it handled discipline, particularly concerning complaints about minorities being disciplined at disproportionately higher rates than white students.
That has led GCPS to spend last few years talking about student discipline, with efforts by the county’s school board to make significant changes really ramping up last year.
Just Thursday night, the school board adopted its Board’s Theory of Action for Change to Improve Student Behavior and Outcomes policy, for example. The policy states GCPS will use a “multi-tiered system of responses” to address students behavioral, social and emotional needs.
Responses outlined in the policy could include behavior intervention plans, behavioral correction plans, detention, bus suspensions, time-out, teacher-student conferences, role playing, written reflections, loss of classroom privileges, check-ins with school counselors or psychologists or mandatory community service.
Other policies dealing with student behavior and discipline were amended earlier this year and additional changes to policies concerning suspended and expelled students, bullying, procedural protections for students and the student conduct behavior code are expected to be taken up in the coming months.
Thigpen said the district maintains a high expectation for student behavior and conduct, but the district will also begin using social-emotional learning strategies to prevent misconduct and students will be taught abut behavior expectations. The expectations outlined in GCPS’ Blueprint for the Future strategic plan will be codified in district policies as well.
“We’re not waiting to intervene,” Thigpen said. “We’re actually trying to prevent things from happening and we’re building students up in such a way that we don’t see negative behaviors.
“However, if we get to a point where the behaviors continue, persist, we will appropriately respond to behavior that is illegal, that is dangerous and/or disruptive.”
Thigpen said there were about 100 fewer tribunals held in the district in the 2021-2022 school year than there in the district’s most recent pre-COVID pandemic school year.
He acknowledged the significant number of students from Gwinnett who are sent to alternative schools versus the other local large districts can be a shock to people.
“This was a very awakening moment for us to look at our data and really ask and analyze questions (about) what are we doing and how are we going to better support our students,” Thigpen said. “We’ve shared this data with our assistant principals and so this was really an awakening call for us.”
School board member Karen Watkins called the situation bad and expressed hope that changes could be seen under the Blueprint for the Future plan.
“This is preposterous,” she said. “Even with all of school districts lined up, we’re still (higher the rest combined). It doesn’t make any sense, but we are seeing some things occurring, although it’s been (one year under Superintendent Calvin Watts’) leadership and working through this, and I know our team is trying to work through this, but we need to see the numbers to show this dramatically decreasing.”
Thigpen said Black students, students with disabilities, students who are economically disadvantaged and male students are disproportionately over represented in discipline data for GCPS. He added that the district is working to bring them more in line with other students groups in the coming years.
“By 2027, we’d like to say there are no student groups that are represented disproportionately,” Thigpen said.
But, Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson questioned whether the policy changes that the school board is adopting can be properly implemented when the district-level staff who are implementing them were also in the administration when the alternative school referrals were so high in the late 2010s.
Johnson also expressed dismay that some of the people who carried out the discipline policies under which disproportionate numbers of Black students were disciplined were, themselves, Black.
“We have the same people from the 2017 data on that data chart that are still in the discipline office and we’re asking you all to drive these very important changes,” Johnson told Thigpen. “I appreciate all of the training you’re doing and I do have some concerns about relying on the same people to drive these results that we need now.
“This culture was created by men and people who look like you, who look like me. I just have to say that. It’s sad, but this is underneath your leadership.”
In addition to the discipline policy changes that are being implemented with the goal of preventing students from having to go before tribunals, the district is also making changes to the tribunal process.
Irving said tribunal areas are being overhauled. There are now wellness rooms and waiting rooms for families and staff.
Students will no longer be sent to tribunals for attendance-related issues, and the tribunals will only be allowed to consider a students last three years of disciplinary history. Principals will now be the person at a school calling a tribunal, rather than the assistant principal, and their cluster superintendent has to sign off on the tribunal being called.
Schools will also have to show what steps they have taken in the past to deter the student from misbehaving.
“Now, the school is somewhat on trial as well,” Irving said.
Another step the district is also looking at doing is allowing students to have someone to advocate on their behalf during tribunals. This could be any adult, Irving said, including representatives of organizations such as the NAACP or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The district has hired a community engagement coordinator to work in the student discipline office as well.
“We are not light on discipline, but we are heavy on intervention,” Irving said. “That is a new ethos.”
