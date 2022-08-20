DSC_0544.JPG

Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Tarece Johnson asks a question during a presentation about student discipline and tribunals on Thursday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett school board members expressed concern this past week after they received data which showed Gwinnett County Public Schools sent more students to alternative schools than metro Atlanta’s next five largest school districts combined in 2018 and 2019.

The data was presented as part of a discussion with GCPS Executive Director of Academic Support Eric Thigpen and Director of Student Discipline Randolph Irving concerning student tribunals and efforts to change them. The stats that got a lot of attention, however, were the number of students who were sent to alternative schools following tribunals in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

