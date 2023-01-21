Monica Rosen addressing school board.png

Alma Advisory Group CEO Monica Rosen presents her firm’s findings on Gwinnett County Public Schools hiring and recruitment to the county’s school board on Thursday.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

The percentage of Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers who were hired in 2018 and had left by the summer of 2021 was well above the national average, a consultant told the county’s school board on Thursday.

Alma Advisory Group CEO Monica Rosen said the national average for new teachers who leave their district within their first three years is about 30%, but 42.29% of teachers hired by GCPS in 2018 had left the district by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Many of those teachers had already left the district before the COVID-19 pandemic began.