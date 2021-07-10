Gwinnett County Public Schools is adjusting its millage rate recommendations and asking the county’s school board to adopt a somewhat lower overall rate than previously announced.
The new recommendation, which was unveiled at the board’s first millage rate public hearing on Thursday, is to adopt an overall millage rate of 21.35 mills, which is down from the 21.6 mills previously proposed. The drop is due to a request from district officials to lower the district’s debt service millage rate.
The maintenance and operations millage rate request remains 19.7 mills, however.
“Based on current (tax) digest projections recently received, and advertised, we are recommending lowering the debt service millage rate from 1.90 mills to 1.65 mills, based on the digest information,” GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron told the school board.
The debt service millage rate is designed to cover principal and interest payments on the district’s long-term debt for capital projects. Meanwhile, the maintenance and operations millage rate covers the costs of expenses such as salaries, health insurance, programs and supplies.
Decreasing the debt service millage rate will have some impact on how much property owners owe on the debt side of school-related taxes.
“It comes out to about $5 for every $50,000 in home value — it will be a decrease from what the home paid the previous year,” Heffron said.
Despite that savings, however, the fact that the maintenance and operations millage rate is staying the same as it was in 2020 means property owners could still see the amount they owe in taxes go up if the value of their home increased this year.
The GCPS millage rates are separate from rates set by the county’s Board of Commissioners or city councils although they appear on the same bill in the fall. That means that there could also be tax increases generated by the other rates.
The Board of Commissioners, for example, is looking at keeping its general fund millage rate the same as it was in 2020, which will likely mean property owners pay more in their county government-related taxes this year.
There are two more public hearings scheduled on the proposed millage rate. Both of those hearings will take place on July 15 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is located at 437 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee.
The first of those hearings will be held at 11:45 a.m. and the second will be held at 6 p.m. A vote on final adoption of the 2021 millage rate will occur after all of the public hearings have been held.
