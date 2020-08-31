Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instructional Support Jonathan S. Patterson is leaving the district he has worked in for the bulk of the last 24 years to take over another metro Atlanta school system.
Patterson was hired last week to be the new superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools, located on metro Atlanta's southside. The move comes after nearly seven years overseeing instruction and academics for Gwinnett schools, a position the Dacula resident was appointed to in November 2013.
"As a Georgia and metro-Atlanta native and lifelong resident, I have long been aware of Fayette’s reputation as a community of choice, where community members take care of one another," Patterson said in a statement from Fayette County Public Schools.
"I also know that the excellent reputation of Fayette County Public Schools stems directly from that foundation of an engaged and supportive community. My family and I are truly excited to become a part of the legacy.”
Patterson was one of 30 "qualified candidates" who applied for the superintendent position, and was named the sole finalist for the job on Aug. 10, according to Fayette County schools officials.
Prior to becoming Gwinnett County Public Schools' associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support, Patterson served stints as an area superintendent for the district, principal at Norcross High School and Crews Middle School and a teacher and assistant principal at Dacula High School.
He also served one year as an assistant principal at Buford Middle School from 1999 to 2000, between his teaching and administrative stints at Dacula High School. He spent a year teaching at South Forsyth High School in the mid-1990s as well.
“I am confident Dr. Patterson is the right leader at the right time for Fayette County Public Schools,” Fayette County Board of Education Chairman Scott Hollowell said. “We are excited to introduce Dr. Patterson to our students, parents, teachers, staff and Fayette County community.”
