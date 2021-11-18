Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers and many other employees of the system will get a Christmas present from the district in December.
The county's school board voted Thursday night to approve one-time $1,000 bonuses for all active, benefits-eligible full-time employees of the district. District officials said the bonuses — officially called a "salary adjustment" — will be paid in one lump sum on employees' monthly paycheck in December.
“For the third school year, our employees have done a remarkable job of addressing the needs of students during the pandemic," GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts said. "This one-time payment is one way we can say ‘thank you’ for their hard work and their commitment to our students and to this school district. Just as our employees are committed to the district, GCPS is committed to its employees and wants to be sure they know that they are appreciated and valued.
There are 21,500 GCPS employees who qualify to receive the bonuses, including teachers, administrators and support personnel. District officials said the salary adjustments are expected to cost the school system about $21.5 million to pay out.
The district stressed that the salary adjustments are a one-time payment only and that Thursday's decision does not commit any funding from future GCPS budgets.
“GCPS employees are simply the best and we must continue to look for ways to appropriately compensate all of our employees," Watts said. "With that in mind, I have asked for an evaluation of our salary schedules. As a district we want to ensure that each and every member of Team GCPS is appreciated and fairly and appropriately compensated for all that they do for our students, our schools, and our community. Gwinnett County Public Schools cares for its staff members and is committed to remaining an employer of choice that can continue to recruit and retain the highest quality of employees.”
