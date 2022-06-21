Nearly one quarter of Gwinnett County Public Schools' 180,000 students — 24% to be exact — are considered English language learners, coming from families where English is not the primary language spoken at home, according to GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts.
More than 80% of the district's students consider themselves to be part of a community of color, whether that be African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans, Watts added. At the same time, GCPS is Georgia's largest school system, and the 11th largest district in the nation.
Those are some of the statistics about the diversity of GCPS that the superintendent is using to frame plans to shift the district's priorities and goals over the next five years under the proposed Blueprint For The Future strategic plan.
"Gwinnett County, as well as Gwinnett County Public Schools, truly reflects the demographic shifts that are being experienced across the country and therefore we have a unique opportunity, one to become a national model of a high-performing school district that serves a greatly diverse student population well.
"Now, to sustain the legacy of the past in this exciting context, Gwinnett County Public Schools has developed a new strategic plan, a 'Blueprint For The future.' The blueprint defines the transformational work (in the district) for the next five years."
The "Blueprint" strategic plan is set to come up for a vote by the county's school board at its July meeting, but it's tenants, which include a shakeup in GCPS administrative departments, are already being made public.
Watts and high-ranking members of his staff presented the plan to the board during its work session and business meeting last week. The superintendent said the plan is still being finalized with district key performance indicators before it is ready to be voted on.
Watts said the plan incorporated feedback that was gathered from the community last year during the superintendent's 'Look, Listen, Learn' tour as well as from the transition and planning team, the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council, the Teachers Advisory Council, Business Advisory Council, Local School Councils, Local School Administrators Association, local advocacy leaders and school and district leaders.
"The blueprint synthesizes the findings and the recommendations from prior continuous improvement and strategic planning efforts," Watts said. "And, the blueprint incorporates some components of the drivers that are still relevant and applicable for the strategic direction for 2020 to 2030 framework.
"Specifically, school climate and communication are areas that require even greater focus as we commit to improving our outcomes as we commit to improving outcomes for each and every student."
Deputy Superintendent Nakia Towns said the district's work on the strategic plan has gone hand in hand with other efforts the district has been involved with, including the Learning 2025 collaborative and the "Portrait of A Graduate" work.
"This whole planning process we really ran alongside and parallel with the 'Portrait of a Graduate' work that we did, that included about 150 community members that helped us think about 'What do we rally think are the skills and competencies that we want for graduates in GCPS," Towns said.
"And, that work aligned with what we have been doing as part of the community of practice with Learning 2025."
Four main priority areas
One key aspect of last week's presentations is that they show what the district's priorities have been while crafting the plan, and what they will likely be for the next half decade.
The strategic plan is entered around four priorities: empathy, equity, effectiveness and excellence.
The goals under the four priorities are:
• Empathy: Goals are cultural competence, staff and student wellbeing and educator diversity
• Equity: Goals are multi-tiered system of supports, opportunity and access and equitable resource allocation
• Effectiveness: Goals are a results-based evaluation system, talent management and an educational return on investment
• Excellence: Goals are a preferred education destination, post-secondary and workforce readiness and two-way communication and family engagement
"We have to remind everyone, this is a five-year plan," Towns said. "So, the document that we provided to the board, the draft plan, was 37 pages. We will not get done with that work in one year or two months.
"It will take us five years, and there are some pieces that we know we're going to be initiating in Year 1, but there are some pieces that we may not start initiating until Year 3. But, the end of this five-year timeline, we believe we will be able to look back on our body of work and demonstrate to the community what we have accomplished versus what we set out as we defined those (key performance indicators) in those goal statements."
Administrative structure will see changes
Another key aspect of the plan is the changes it will bring the administrative structure of the school system. Several new departments are being created in the district's administration, with some of them being spun off from other departments to provide greater focus on the areas the new departments will deal with.
An office of instructional support is one new office that is being created. It includes eight intervention specialists, coordinator on special assignment for multi-tired system of supports and coordinator on special assignment for tutoring.
The Office of Counseling, College and Career Services will be expanded and realigned so each high school will have one college and career specialist while the Office of Health and Social Services will also be expanded and realigned so each school cluster will have social workers and a school nurse.
New offices include the Office of Behavior Support and Intervention and the Office of Social Emotional Learning.
Office of Student Discipline will be realigned to provide "advice and training to school officials in dealing with disciplinary matters and inappropriate student behavior equitably and protects the due process of students who violate school rules and policies."
The Office of Community Schools will be expanded and realigned as well to focus on expanded and enriched learning opportunities, collaborative leadership practices, active family and community engagement and integrated student supports.
"It doesn't necessarily connote new positions," Chief of Schools Al Taylor said. "Some of this is just realignment of offices that maybe are suited to a different space. (It) may be shifting of duties and responsibilities or expanding the scope of particular positions or offices."
Support efforts for plan already beginning
The district has already begun to make some personnel moves to support the strategic plan, such as appointing cluster superintendents. The board also approved the appointments of a chief learning officer, chief business operations officer and chief of schools last week.
"You could have the greatest plan in the known universe, but if you do not make the first step then your plan, your blueprint, can just sit on the shelf and collect dust — or if it's a digital version, it will collect digital dust," Watts said.
"The reality is what we don't want is a failure to launch or implement our plan, which is why we've embedded time already in our leadership and board meetings and will continue to create time and space in our agendas for discussions around the blueprint goals and metrics. This is our work."
