Gwinnett County Public Schools is adding a one-time salary bump for all district employees who were not covered in a one-time payment approved last month.
The county's school board approved the $700 salary adjustment for employees on Thursday. It extends the adjustment approved a month ago for classroom instructors to include all other employees of the district.
"This one-time salary adjustment will be paid in a lump sum," Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told the school board.
The salary adjustment approved Thursday will be paid to the employees on their January paycheck, and cost the district about $8 million. It is expected to affect about 9,000 employees, including support personnel and school administrators.
All active, benefit-eligible employees working for the district as of Nov. 19, 2020 — and who did not receive the salary adjustment approved last month — are slated to receive this latest adjustment.
After the initial salary adjustment — which also included counselors, speech language pathologists, local school technology coordinators and media specialists in addition to teachers — it prompted an outcry from district employees who were not included.
In a statement issued Thursday night, however, district officials painted the extension approved this week as something that was planned all along. They asserted the employees covered by the extension were not included in the adjustment approved last month because of a "need to manage cash flow for the district" as a result of the due date for property tax bills being delayed until Dec. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By announcing the one-time payment adjustment in two phases, the district was able to ensure it would be able to afford it without dipping into its end-of-the-year fund balance,” Wilbanks said in a statement. “We know when we made the announcement for teachers last month that many of our other employees had questions.
"This has been a challenging year for all of our employees, and the Board and I are pleased that we are able to extend the one-time payment adjustment to include other categories of employees beyond those paid on the teacher salary schedule.”
