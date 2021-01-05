Teachers and other employees in Gwinnett County Public Schools could be asked, as early as the latter part of this week, if they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to them.
Educators are part of Phase 1B of vaccine distribution that Gov. Brian Kemp announced late last month. That means Gwinnett educators could begin receiving the vaccine by the end of this month.
But, the district first needs to see who wants it, and a survey that could go out to all district employees as early as this week will be used to determine that.
"We're hoping at the end of this week our internal survey will go out," Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent for School improvement and Operations Steve Flynt said. "We want to get that approved by the health department because we want to make sure we ask the right questions so they have all of the information they need."
Flynt said the district will get its vaccine supply from the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments, who will in turn get the doses from state health officials.
"The health department is responsible for securing them and then providing them to us," Flynt said. "We'll actually have a plan for distribution and share that. We're working with the health department on sharing the survey results and then our plan for distribution."
The district's plan for distributing the vaccine is currently in development in concert with officials from the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District. After the district completes its survey of employees, it will work with health officials to determine which employee classifications in the district will immediately be eligible to get the vaccine based on state criteria.
Flynt said the school system began working with the health department on a distribution plan as soon as officials learned educators were in Phase 1B — which they found out through the governor's announcement last month.
"They said (distribution could begin) as early as the third week in January, so I'm assuming sometime after that point," Flynt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.