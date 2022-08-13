Gwinnett County Public Schools students can now look at their teachers and not see a partially covered face looking back at them.
The school system dropped its face mask mandate for district employees on Friday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Gwinnett County from the "High" transmission category for COVID-19 to the "Medium" transmission category.
The CDC announced the new transmission categorization when it released its weekly COVID report on Thursday.
"The CDC update, released on August 11, shows that Gwinnett County has dropped to 'Medium' community transmission of COVID-19," GCPS officials said in a statement. "As a result, masks are strongly recommended, though not required, for staff in all GCPS facilities."
Face masks have been a controversial subject in Gwinnett County schools, as well as elsewhere, throughout the pandemic. The district instituted a face mask mandate for employees only in late July, after the CDC moved Gwinnett into the "High" transmission category.
A state law that went into effect earlier this year bars school systems from requiring students wear face masks without giving parents an opt-out option, so GCPS was limited to mandating masks for employees only.
The school system is echoing recommendations from the CDC that any staff member, student or visitor who is at a high risk for severe illness wear a mask since new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge in the community. The district is continuing to monitor the spread of the disease in the community and will issue weekly updates until the county has been classified by the CDC as being in the 'Medium' transmission category for two consecutive weeks.
The next weekly update is set to be issued on Aug. 19.
After Gwinnett County has been in the 'Medium' transmission category for two weeks and the weekly updates end, new updates will only be issued when the community transmission level changes.
"Note that individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time," GCPS officials said. "It is strongly recommended those who return to work or school after isolation or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask for an additional 5 days."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.