Students in Gwinnett County Public Schools' Class of 2020 may still get a chance to walk across a stage and receive their high school diplomas.
School system Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Steve Flynt told the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Thursday that the district is still looking at holding in-person graduation ceremonies, most of them at the Infinite Energy Center, in July for seniors who graduated this spring.
The district held online graduations last month, but has held out the possibility that in-person ceremonies could also be held this summer.
"We are planning on a face-to-face graduation during the week of July 13-17," Flynt said. "We're going to be sending out information to students, requesting whether they would like to participate in that or not, and if they do, we'll get those numbers and plan accordingly."
