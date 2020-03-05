As Gwinnett County Public Schools concerts efforts to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the school district is asking students and staff who have visited countries with widespread cases of the disease within the past 14 days to stay home.
The school district shared guidelines with local schools on Thursday afternoon. Guidelines instruct students and staff who have visited China, Iran, South Korea or Italy (Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries) to stay home until they’ve been away from those countries for 14 days. Any student or GCPS employee exhibiting flu-like symptoms must be fever-free without the aid of medication for at least 24 hours before attending school.
GCPS’ procedures are based on new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC says symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough and shortness of breath — manifest in two to 14 days after exposure.
If a student has traveled to a Level 3 area within the past 14 days and has been attending school since their return, school administrators are instructed to tell the student's parents or guardians they should not return to school until 14 days from the time they left the Level 3 area.
Students who visited those countries more than 14 days ago and have not exhibited symptoms can continue attending school.
Students from these Level 3 areas will be permitted to enroll in school but will not be able to attend school until 14 days after their departure from that county. School officials are asking the same for staff members who have traveled to the four health-notice counties.
GCPS has formed a pandemic task force from members of different departments in the district in an effort to view disease prevention through multiple lenses.
The task force met with Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Department of Public Health Director and CEO Audry Arona and health department staff members earlier this week to discuss the district’s response plan and gather information used to address concerns from parents and staff.
The district and local health department are acting based on recommendations from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.
So far there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, a 56-year-old man who recently visited Milan, Italy, and his son. The family resides in Fulton County and reportedly homeschools their children.
The CDC states so-called “community-based interventions,” including school dismissals, can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities with identified cases. The CDC said decisions about the implementation of community measures will be made by local and state officials based on the scope of the outbreak and the severity of illness.
No school districts in Georgia have had to deal with identified cases of COVID-19 yet, but the CDC has guidelines for school districts in the U.S. that do. For schools with identified cases of COVID-19, the CDC recommends district administrators and health officials collaborate to determine if, when, and for how long schools may need to be dismissed.
If a student or staff member contracts a confirmed case of COVID-19, it’s left to local health officials to determine if dismissals are school-by-school, cluster-wide or district-wide.
District spokesperson Sloan Roach said, when planning prevention for COVID-19, it’s key to recognize the fluidity of the situation. School district leaders will be adjusting their response to the disease based on the guidance from the CDC and state and local health partners at an ongoing basis.
“The key thing for our parents and others to know is we are working very closely with our health partners,” Roach said. “They are the health experts on this. They will tell you, and have told us, it’s a fluid situation and because of that, we are ready to adjust our response based on the recommendations and guidance we get from them.”
Chad Wasdin, a Gwinnett health department spokesperson, said it’s taking guidance from the state health department and CDC.
“Given that this situation is rapidly evolving, we will work with our partners to make the most appropriate decision for the safety of our schools and communities,” Wasdin said. “We are in constant communication with our school system partners to discuss the implications of guidance as it is released.”
It’s not abnormal for the school district and health department to correspond throughout the school year. The communications lines are open and the district is able to relay concerns from parents and district employees.
“We work together throughout the year, which makes it nice when there are situations like this,” Roach said.
GCPS has had a pandemic plan in place since at least a decade ago when the H1N1 — commonly referred to as swine flu — outbreak was at its height. The task force is currently reviewing the district’s plan and making updates to emergency plans in 12 specific work streams.
It’s important, Roach said, for GCPS employees not to take focus off teaching students while the district and school administrators implement plans to prevent the spread of the disease. Students asked to stay home from school after traveling will be provided opportunities for digital learning until they are permitted to return.
“There is a lot of focus on this right now, not just with parents and families but within the school system,” she said. “We don’t want to lose focus of what we’re supposed to be doing day in day out.”
