Jack Brown has seen other drivers on roads commit all kinds of unsafe driving No-Nos during his 18 years as a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver.
He's seen drivers use their cell phones or read the newspaper while they are behind the wheels. Given the driver's seat in a school bus is high enough that he can look down into cars, he can see what other drivers are doing.
But what comes to mind as the craziest or most unsafe thing he's ever seen drivers do? It's the lengths some people will go to in an effort to hide their driving mistakes — like, say, stopping as far as 20 feet after passing the extended stop sign on a bus.
"We've seen where the driver will see the stop sign (on the bus) and for some reason or another is not paying attention or not aware and they will pass by the stop sign and then stop — after they pass — and then they will back up like that was going to erase what just happened," Brown said. "Once you go through the stop sign, you're caught and there's a fine you have to pay."
Officials from Gwinnett County Public Schools, AAA, the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety gathered at the school system's bus depot in Suwanee on Tuesday to highlight the need for drivers to practice safety in school zones, near school buses and at bus stops once school starts back.
That means slowing down near bus stops and in school zones, keeping an eye out for kids and stopping for extended school bus stop signs.
"Make sure you slow down," Townsend said. "There is a significant difference between 35 mph and 25 mph. It can save a life."
The message also included looking out and slowing down for kids who are walking or riding their bikes to school.
"In just a few days, our precious cargo is going to be getting on buses, bicycles or using their feet to get to school," AAA spokesman Garrett Townsend said. "We want them to arrive safely (and) to have a safe school year."
For Gwinnett County schools, the new academic year will begin Monday.
Associate Superintendent Steve Flynt said the district expects to have about 180,206 students attending its 141 schools this year.
Of that student population, about 133,000 Gwinnett pupils are expected to ride one of the district's approximately 1,600 buses to and from school each day, according to Flynt.
And that's not accounting for students who drive themselves or are driven by their parents to school.
"There's going to be a lot of additional buses and cars on the road," he said. "For all of us who drive in Gwinnett County, and across the state of Georgia, we all need to be very mindful that traffic patterns are going to be much more heavy.
"Provide a little extra time. Provide extra time for you and your job or for your students traveling to school."
Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said more than 1 million students across Georgia cumulatively ride 14,761 school buses each day during the school year.
"Students are 70 times more safer traveling on a school bus than traveling in a personal vehicle, but the most dangerous time for kids riding the school bus is when they are getting on the bus in the morning and when they are getting off the bus in the afternoon," Poole said.
One aspect of school bus safety that drivers will have to keep in mind is that the Georgia General Assembly changed the law regarding when motorists have to stop for buses back to an old standard earlier this year.
Under the new standard, drivers traveling in the same direction as the school bus — or are coming from the opposite direction on a road that does not include a median — must stop where they are when the bus stops to pick up children.
The only drivers that lawfully do not have to stop are those who are traveling in the opposite direction with a raised concrete or grass median separating traffic.
Georgia Department of Public Safety Lt. Stephen Sample stressed the importance of looking out for school bus stop signs and indicator lights and cautioned against drivers trying to outrun a bus.
"If you see the indicator come on that (means) they're fixing to stop," he said. "Do not try to overtake, do not increase your speed. Slow down and be prepared to stop.
"If, for whatever reason on either side of the roadway, there is not a barrier — such as a concrete barrier or a grass barrier — then you have to stop when that indicator light comes on."
Officials also urged parents of teens who received their drivers licenses over the summer to talk with their children about practicing safety in school zones and near bus stops and school buses.
Sample said some safety tips, in addition to stopping when the school bus stop sign is extended, include: leaving a cautionary gap between your car and the bus in front of you in case of an emergency; putting cell phones down when driving; slowing down to the posted speed limit in school zones.
"We want to ensure that everyone makes it (to school) and they're safe for the entire year," Sample said.