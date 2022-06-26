Gwinnett County Public Schools has set the dates for three public hearings on the district's proposed millage rate.
The public hearings will take place at 6 p.m. on July 5 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 13 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is located at 437 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee.
The school district plans to reduce the millage rate to a total of 20.65 mills, which is down from the total of 21.35 mills adopted last year but not all the way down to the full revenue-neutral rollback rate. That means property owners could still end up paying more in taxes if their property value increased.
"The total millage will still generate more revenue for FY2023, requiring the announcement of a proposed property tax increase," district officials said in an announcement. "However, taxpayers whose property values have not increased due to reassessment will see no increase in their school tax bill."
Since the proposed rate could result in a tax increase for property owners, the district is required under state law to hold three public hearings on the rate. The school board voted last month to adopt GCPS' $2.8 billion fiscal year 2023 budget.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is currently planning to scale back its overall millage rate by nearly three-quarters of a mill this year.
The total proposed schools millage rate technically includes two millage rates: 19.2 mills for maintenance and operations and 1.45 mills for debt service.
"Funds generated by the (maintenance and operations) millage pay for the day-to-day operations of the school system, including employee salaries, instructional materials, student transportation, and school utility costs," GCPS officials said. "The debt-service millage is used to pay down the school board’s long-term debt from bond referenda passed over the years to pay for school construction."
The school district's millage rate is separate from the millage rate that is set by the county government.
The county government's millage rate, which is set by the county commission, pays for county services. Meanwhile, GCPS' millage rate, which is set by the county's school board, generates revenues for the district's needs that are not covered by state funding.
