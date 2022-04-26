The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology has made it a decade of dominance when it comes to being the top high school in the state.
For the 10th consecutive year, GSMST has been named the No. 1 high school in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report, earning the No. 9 national ranking for the second year in a row.
The 2022 Best High School rankings were released Tuesday, with GSMST taking the top spot in the state with a score of 99.95 out of 100. The Lawrenceville school also ranked No. 11 among STEM schools in the country.
The latest edition of the U.S. News and World Report list ranks nearly 18,000 public high schools throughout the country, measuring how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds.
"The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," said Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools."
According to U.S. News & World Report, the methodology used for the rankings takes a holistic approach to evaluating schools, focusing on six factors:
♦ College readiness ( which measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams)
♦ Reading and math proficiency
♦ Reading and math performance
♦ Underserved student performance
♦ College curriculum breadth
♦ Graduation rates
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, and underserved student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic or from low-income households.
For the first time, science proficiency and performance was also incorporated into the methodology for states where science assessment data was available, U.S. News and World Report officials said.
Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was again ranked No. 1 and South Carolina’s Academic Magnet High School was No. 2 in the rankings for the second straight year. The Signature School in Indiana, School for Advanced Studies in Florida and Payton College Preparatory High School in Illinois round out the top five high schools in the country.
In the Georgia rankings, Gwinnett County had 13 high schools in the top 53. In addition to GSMST, North Gwinnet High School ranked No. 16, Buford High ranked No. 24 and Brookwood High ranked No. 27 in the state.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.