The Gwinnett County legislative delegation will soon get two options for county school board redistricting.
The school board voted unanimously on Thursday to send two possible redistricting maps to the delegation, kicking off a period of soliciting public feedback from residents and consideration from legislators before Georgia's 2022 legislative session begins.
"All we can do as a district is say, 'Hey, these are the maps and the philosophies and the guiding principals that we want you to consider,' and then the full House and the full Senate has a choice," Gwinnett County Public Schools Executive Director of Administration and Policy Jorge Gomez said.
"They will either say, 'Hey, we like these maps and we're going to adopt the map, or they have to right and the authority to make adjustments to the map."
The Gwinnett school board opted to work with the Georgia Congressional and Legislative Reapportionment Office to draw up the two map proposals that have been forwarded to legislators.
One map is designed to include the least amount of changes as possible for voters. The other is designed to minimize the number of school clusters that will be split between school board districts.
The map that is designed to make the least amount of changes to the current district lines would affect about 27,000 residents, according to Gomez. The other proposed map, which would avoid splitting school clusters between board districts as much as possible, would affect about 304,000, which is about 32% of Gwinnett residents.
GCPS will send information to residents through multiple methods on Friday to ask them for feedback on the two map options. Gomez said the information will be posted on the district's website and social media channels, and sent out to parents through School Messenger.
As part of the survey, the maps will also be posted on the district's website for public inspection on Friday.
"Your constituent base is going to get a survey to look at the maps and to get feedback and input from them," Gomez said. "Let me make a point here as well. You are asking for feedback and input from your constituents on these two maps.
"This is a not a vote. They are not voting on whether they like map one or map two to be sent to the (delegation). It is our intention to leave that survey out until Jan. 4. On Jan. 5, we will collect all of that data, put it into a format that is easily readable and we will send all of that feedback, along with the maps, to (state Rep. Sam Park, the Gwinnett legislative delegation's chairman)."
The county's school board — by voting this week to send proposed map options to the delegation — is the first of the two local boards that have to undergo redistricting that has presented a map proposal to legislators. The other local board, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is still in the process of collecting public feedback before it draws up new commission district maps to send to the legislators.
Park told county commissioners on Monday that his goal was to have map proposals from the school board and county commission by Jan. 10 so the legislative delegation has time to introduce legislation for a map and then hold three public input meetings on the maps.
The delegation chairman, who attended the school board meeting on Thursday night, said having two map proposals from the school board illustrate why the delegation should get public input on redistricting.
"I think members of the Gwinnett delegation certainly appreciate the leadership of (school board Chairman Everton Blair) and the hard work and diligence of Gwinnett County's school board in proposing maps that members of the delegation, as well as members of the community, will have an opportunity to analyze and provide public comment before we proceed with introducing a map for the school board on Jan. 10," Park said.
School board redistricting is entirely different from school redistricting, also known as school cluster realignment, which is a point that GCPS officials are eager to point out to residents.
Board redistricting only affects which school board member represents a group of residents in the county. School redistricting determines which schools students will attend and is not part of the school board redistricting process.
The school board district map is required under law to be balanced in terms of the number of residents live in each district so that there are roughly the same number of residents in each district with no more than one 1% deviation from the number that would be considered exactly balanced.
That means each school board district has to have roughly 188,517 residents, plus or minus 1%.
Although Gwinnett County has just over 957,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. About 15,000 of them, however, live in the city of Buford, which has its own separate municipal school system and a separate school board.
The Buford residents therefore have to be subtracted from that county's total population to determine the how school board districts for GCPS' school board will be split up.
"That means that right now, Gwinnett County has 942,583 individuals in (the county school district's footprint)," Gomez said.
