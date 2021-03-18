The Gwinnett County Board of Education narrowly voted along party lines on Thursday night to fire Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks by giving him notice of its plan to terminate his contract this summer.
The county's school board members began the process of replacing Wilbanks on Thursday by exercising a clause in his contract that allows it to terminate his employment with at least 90 days notice. Wilbanks' contract was set to expire in June 2022, and he had already announced that he will not seek an extension on that contract.
Wilbanks' last day will be July 31.
“In light of the addition of new members to the Board and my decision not to seek another contract, this vote is not surprising," Wilbanks said in a statement. "While I was prepared to fulfill my contract through June of 2022, recent discussions with the school board made it clear that would not be the case.
“I appreciate the support I have received over the years, and, especially most recently, from staff members, parents, and community members. I want you all to know what a pleasure it has been to lead this district, to be a part of the GCPS family, and to be a contributing member of this great community. I know that when the time comes, I will proudly hand back to the Gwinnett County Board of Education and our community a school district that is in better shape today than it was when I became superintendent.”
The vote to fire Wilbanks was a 3-2 vote with the three Democrats on the board supporting Wilbanks' firing while the two Republicans on the board voted against it. Board Chairman Everton Blair, Vice Chairwoman Karen Watkins and board member Tarece Johnson voted to fire Wilbanks, while board members Steve Knudsen and Mary Kay Murphy voted against it.
The board voted to contract with the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct a search for a new superintendent.
Blair said the decision was made to keep Wilbanks for another four and a half months to allow for a transition in leadership. Although the board could have still done that while keeping Wilbanks in place longer, the board's chairman said largest support among board members was to keep the superintendent only until just before the 2021-2022 school year begins.
"We explored every option and this was the option that reached the majority consensus of the board and was done in collaboration with the superintendent," Blair said. "(It is) one that gives finality around the contract and allows us to attract a superintendent of the highest calibre for this school district."
Board members offered varying opinions on the matter before the vote was taken to fire Wilbanks.
"I have been a board member for every year of Mr. Wilbanks' leadership," Murphy said as she offered her dissent. "During that time, I have known Mr. Wilbanks to be ... honest, honorable, humble, hard-working and a visionary leader respected by senators, governors, representatives, business leaders, educators, grateful families and community members.
"This is a detrimental change without a thorough and transparent search for Mr. Wilbanks' replacement and a detailed transition plan. It is counter to the world class way the Gwinnett County Public Schools system has operated over the last 25 years under his leadership."
By setting his last day to be 11 months before the contract was set to expire, the board avoids having to pay Wilbanks a full year's salary, but just barely.
The contract said the district would owe the superintendent one year's salary if his last day was more than one year before the contract was set to expire. If his last day is less than a year before the contract ends, the district only owes him the aggregate salary that is left on his contract.
Wilbanks was paid $621,036 in fiscal year 2020, but that includes his $380,972 base salary as well as additional stipends and bonuses. The contract stipulates that, if the average teacher's salary increases, Wilbanks' base salary would increase by the same percentage so it is was not immediately clear if his base salary was the same during fiscal year 2021.
(6) comments
Saw this coming only a mile away. Democrats are completely going to turn Gwinnett county into DeKalb county east. That by the way isn't a compliment.
hese new Board members have made a huge mistake. Wilbanks has shown how valuable he is to the county's success. Not allowing him to terminate his contract and spend more money in the process is an insult. I hope the decision is not for racial reasons invented at the last minute. Gwinnett is famous for being a multi-ethnic county where everyone is guaranteed a path to success. I am very concerned about the future decisions of the board members. They can do a lot of damage to the school district. Thank you Mr. Wilbanks I would like very much if you continue to lead for 4 more years
Not only did Wilbanks turn GCPS into the best school system in Georgia, he also started/built Gwinnett Technical College which has an exemplary reputation as one of the best technical colleges in the nation. This Board is short-sighted and demonstrate a total lack of knowledge and expertise in the education field. I guess they are a part of the cancel culture who make only political decisions not based on relevant information.
It would be interesting to know the reasons for Mr. Wilbanks termination. He has lead the school system through many changes and much growth.
Is this not the school superintendent that has led Gwinnett, the largest school system in the state, to be one of the best performing school districts in the country, twice garnering the coveted Broad prize? I understand the county has changed and progressed since Mr. Wilbanks started his tenure with Gwinnett. However, if the three dissenting members want to conduct a search for a new superintendent, couldn't it have been done more efficiently and less costly by searching in the last year of Mr. Wilbanks' contract instead of wasting time and dollars before they've even had a chance to get their feet wet as new board members? We bought our house in Gwinnett many years ago so that we could take advantage of the fantastic school system. I fear that our stellar schools may become a thing of the past under this reckless leadership.
This is the beginning of the end. Time to move.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.