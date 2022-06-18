The Gwinnett County Board of Education made what one Gwinnett County Public Schools official called "minor changes" to the district's student code of conduct policy on Thursday, but this is not the end to changes that will be coming to address student behavior and discipline.
In fact, Thursday's vote to adopt the changes was more of a beginning than an ending, with other related GCPS policies expected to come under the microscope in the coming months.
Traditionally, the policy — officially labeled Policy JCD — has only been looked at once a year, but district officials teased that it will come under review more often, at least in the near term.
"We're taking a different view of Policy JCD," GCPS Executive Director of Administration and Policy Jorge Gomez said. "As we gear up and make changes and integrate a different way of looking at discipline and consequences, we will be doing concurrent training, concurrent staff development and coming back to the board and making those changes in policy as need be so that we're not waiting another year to discuss this policy."
The board voted 3-2 to adopt the changes proposed to GCPS' student code of conduct on Thursday with board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson and board member Everton Blair voting against it.
The work on addressing student behavior and discipline will encompass five existing GCPS policies, including the code of conduct. The policies that are being looked at are the ones dealing with bullying, reporting of students' crimes, consequences for offenses and suspected or expelled students.
The district is also looking at the procedures for implementing policies, including consequences for misconduct, primary/elementary discipline intervention, bullying and suspension of disabled students.
New discipline policies, procedures and a new code of conduct is expected to be brought to the school board for approval sometime between October and December. After that, training and staff development is expected to begin in January while the new policies are implemented.
"We refer to (the new policy) as Policy JCDI, integration of this new theory of action and restorative philosophy (but) I'm not sure if the policy will end up being called JCDI," Gomez said. "That's just a placeholder to let you know that we are in the midst, in the process of implementing a new code of conduct and a new way of thinking and implementing consequences for behavior."
A big immediate change is handling of discipline, however. For starters, the district is adding two new consequence levels for responding to discipline violations, going from three levels to five levels. The idea is to "address the 'need' of the behavior," according to Gomez.
Administrative responses to student behavior will also be aligned by level.
The district is also making changes to address disproportionality and LSPI goals.
"We've added a discipline dashboard," Gomez told the school board on Thursday. "We're attempting, through that discipline dashboard, to understand, know and keep you abreast of disproportionality, which forces us to try to eliminate this disproportionality."
A discipline action plan was also included in the code of conduct update. The plan includes social emotional learning training, implicit bias training, culturally responsive training, restorative practice training, focus on interventions and data digs.
The biggest part of the changes is the new consequence levels, however, because it outlines for educators, parents and students how the district will response to code of conduct violations.
A level 1 response, for example, might result in verbal corrections, written reflections, remainders, detention, classroom-based restorative practices, conflict resolution, mentoring, conferencing or reaching out to parents or guardians.
But, a level 2 response might include many of those actions, or it could involve temporarily removing the student from the classroom, referral to mental health services, a behavioral intervention plan, removal from extracurricular activities, restitution or community service.
In-school suspension or in-school intervention becomes an option at Level 3.
Short-term out-of school suspension, lasting one to three days, becomes a possibility at Level 4.
At Level 5, more serious consequences such as the accused student receiving a referral to alternative education, long-term (four to 10 days) or extended (11 to 44 days) out-of-school suspension or possibly even expulsion become options.
The level of response handed down by officials will be chosen, according to a chart presented to the school board on Thursday, based on the severity of the student's offense as well as the potential implications for future harm.
Gomez said the district is incorporating the ideas that discipline has to align with emotional safety as well as physical safety, that punishments for Rule 10 (which deal with unexcused absences) must be limited to school hours, clarifying who must be contacted when a case of discrimination occurs and removing prohibitions of "behavior that could cause physical injury."
Gomez said behaviors that could cause someone to be physically injured could still be prohibited under other areas, however.
But, some board members wanted to see more done in revising the code of conduct policy right away rather than waiting for a later more extensive change.
"The few revisions to the policy, in my opinion, are not enough," Johnson said. "They don't incorporate the specific comments that we received from the community and all of the time and effort the community put into providing us with feedback ...
"(We) have an opportunity to further develop this document in a way that we can improve it before school starts back and really be intentional about the work."
Blair added that he was looking forward to version of the policy that underwent "the deep work," and will be coming later.
"I hope that we'll be able to do that sooner rather than later," he said.
