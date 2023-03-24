Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the county's school board will consider Superintendent Calvin Watts' contract, months before it is set to expire, at a special meeting which will be held at Peachtree Ridge High School on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the District 3 Area Board Meeting at the high school. An announcement sent out Friday afternoon says the consideration of Watt's contract and a student discipline appeal are the only issues the board is expected to consider at the called meeting.
Watts, who was hired in 2021 after former Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks' contract was terminated 11 months early, is nearly two years through his two-year contract, which expires this summer. If Watts is to remain superintendent past July 31, the board would have to vote before then to extend it.
There have been rumors circulating on social media in recent weeks that the board might vote to fire Watts this spring, prompting supporters and opponents of the superintendent to speak out at recent board meetings.
Peachtree Ridge High School is located at 1555 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee. The called meeting will take place in Room 1.260.
Well first issue is Watts is on a 2 yr contract. It expires end of July so this isnt early Curt. Its right on time.
