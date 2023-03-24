Calvin Watts file photo

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts stands in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee in this 2021 file photo.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the county's school board will consider Superintendent Calvin Watts' contract, months before it is set to expire, at a special meeting which will be held at Peachtree Ridge High School on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the District 3 Area Board Meeting at the high school. An announcement sent out Friday afternoon says the consideration of Watt's contract and a student discipline appeal are the only issues the board is expected to consider at the called meeting.

BlackHatDad2021
BlackHatDad2021

Well first issue is Watts is on a 2 yr contract. It expires end of July so this isnt early Curt. Its right on time.

