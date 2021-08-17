The Gwinnett County Board of Education is bringing back its area meetings where parents of Gwinnett students can meet the school board in their respective board district.
The first area meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 in District 1, which is school board Vice-Chairwoman Karen Watkins’ district. The meeting will be held at Grayson High School, which is located at 50 Hope Hollow Road.
In addition to giving parents and members a community a chance to come face to face with the board, the meetings will also give them a chance to meet new Gwinnett county Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts. Each meeting will be preceded by a 30-minute meet and greet with the board and Watts, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“During these Area Board Meetings, which will be held at a school in each Board district, Dr. Watts will share information about the new school year and his focus as he begins leading Georgia’s largest school district,” GCPS officials said in an announcement. “In addition, meeting participants will learn more about the district’s work to engage the community and will be able to provide input through an online survey to share topics that are of interest to them.”
Each area meeting will be held in the host school’s theater, but seating will be limited to ensure social distancing. The meetings will be streamed live at bit.ly/GCPSTVlive and be available for viewing on the GCPS TV app, which is available Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, and Roku.
The district will also provide interpreters to help attendees who speak Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese or Chinese.
Parents and community members can attend any area meeting, regardless of whether they live in that board district.
The full list of area meeting dates and locations is:
District 1: 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Grayson High School, 50 Hope Hollow Road
District 2: 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Mill Creek High School, 4400 Braselton Highway in Hoschton
District 3: 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at North Gwinnett High School, 20 Level Creek Road in Suwanee
District 4: 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Berkmar High School, 405 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn
District 5: 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at McClure Health Science High School, 3921 Club Drive in Duluth
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
