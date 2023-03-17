GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
Gwinnett County's school board put off making a decision on Gwinnett County Public Schools' proposed new health and sex education curriculum on Thursday amid ongoing pushback from parents and after Georgia's top education official raised concerns about it.

The board unanimously voted to remove the $15 million proposed health curriculum, known as HealthSmart, from its meeting agenda at the beginning of the gathering. It is unclear at this point when the curriculum will be voted on.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

