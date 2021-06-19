Gwinnett County Public Schools’ $2.35 billion fiscal year 2022 got the official seal of approval from the county’s school board on Thursday, and district leaders are poised to make no changes to the school system’s millage rate.
The school board tentatively adopted a 21.6-mill millage rate, with 19.7 mills going to maintenance and operations and another 1.9 mills doing to debt service. The board is now set to vote on final adoption of the millage rate in July.
“It’s a big budget,” board Chairman Everton Blair said. “Thanks for all of the hard work that has gone into it.”
The budget, among other things, includes funding for teachers and other staff to get cost-of-living raises in the upcoming fiscal year. There is also about $15.4 million that is expected to be spent on hiring employees, particularly teachers and school support staff, to handle an expected increase in student enrollment in the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is also planning to make a temporary increase in substitute teacher pay permanent in the new budget.
Although the millage rate will remain the same, that does not necessarily mean homeowners will pay the same in school taxes as they paid last year. County commissioners heard a presentation earlier this week about how the county’s tax digest has grown in the past year.
That growth means that, even with the school system’s millage rate staying the same from 2020, it is possible that homeowners could have to pay more on the school system’s portion of their tax bill.
The school system millage rate is just one factor that determines how much a homeowner owes in property taxes. The county government has its own separate millage rate and residents who live in one of Gwinnett’s 16 cities may have a municipal millage rate to deal with as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.