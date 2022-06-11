The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointments of three principals earlier this week.
Dacula High School Assistant Principal Jeanne “Jeannie” Hidalgo has been promoted to serve as that school's new principal while Gwinnett County Public Schools Director of K-5 Science, Logan Malm, will be the new principal at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology. Elsewhere, Peachtree Ridge High School Assistant Principal Shamarlas Allens will serve as the new principal at Pharr Elementary School.
Hidalgo has worked for GCPS since 2006, all of which has been in administration at Dacula High School, but she has been in education for 30 years. Prior to her arrival in Gwinnett schools, she was a teacher at Nova High School in Broward County, Fla., from 1992 until 2000, a teacher and department chairwoman at Pembroke Pines High School in Broward County from 2000 until 2002, an assistant principal at Pembroke Pines from 2002 until 2005. She then came to Georgia and served as an assistant principal for instruction at Rockdale County High School from 2005 until 2006.
She also served as an adjunct professor at Broward College in Florida from 1995 until 2004.
She received her bachelor’s degree in English education from the University of Florida/NSU, a master’s degree in English from Florida Atlantic University and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University.
Hidalgo replaces former Principal Bryan Long, who was appointed to a cluster superintendent position last month.
Malm has worked for GCPS since 2009. She began as a teacher and department chairwoman at Norcross High School from 2009 until 2014 and then served as the local school technology coordinator at Norcross from 2014 until 2016 and as Norcross' assistant principal from 2016 until 2018. She then served as an assistant principal at the Paul Duke STEM High School from 2018 until 2019, when she was promoted to serve as the district's director of K-5 science.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Clemson University, her master’s degree in science education from the University of Georgia and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
Malm replaces former Principal IV Bray, who was named the principal at Providence Christian Academy last month.
Allens joined GCPS last year, when he was hired to serve as the special education assistant principal at Peachtree Ridge High School, but he has spent more than 20 years in the education field. He began his career as a lead special education teacher at Armstrong Elementary School in Fairfax County, Va., from 1999 until 2001 and then served as a resource teacher at Sherwood Elementary School in Montgomery County, Md., from 2001 until 2002.
He then returned to Fairfax County, Va., for the next 14 years and served as the local screening chair from Armstrong Elementary School from 2002 until 2004, the Aspiring Leaders Cohort, LEAD Fairfax Internship Providence Elementary School from 2004 until 2005, assistant principal at Mark Twain Middle School from 2005 until 2007, assistant principal at Groveton Elementary School from 2007 until 2010, principal at Armstrong Elementary School from 2011 until 2013 and the special projects administrator at Lorton Station Elementary from 2013 until 2016.
He then served as the Comprehensive Special Education Program Coordinator from Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland from 2016 until 2021.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education, his master’s degree in special education and his doctoral degree in education (special education law in supervision and administration) from Howard University, as well as a specialist’s degree in administration and supervision from The George Washington University.
Allens replaces former Principal Joe Sanfilippo.
