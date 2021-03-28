As Gwinnett County Board of Education members sat down as a group to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget with district officials on Saturday, one topic came up time and again: the social and emotional needs of students.
The board held its first of two budget work sessions over the weekend, spending nearly four hours at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center doing a deep dive on the proposed $2.4 billion budget and asking questions about district needs.
During those conversations, board members pointed to previous presentations on counseling needs in the district, as well as requests from students for the district to do more to address social and emotional learning, or SEL, needs.
"We all understand that for our students to achieve academic success, the foundation of that is the social, emotional support that they receive," board member Tarece Johnson said.
The budget does include the creation of five new social worker positions, but social workers are different from counselors, at least in terms of where they work.
The counselors are school-based, so their focus is on the students at one particular school. Meanwhile, the social workers are more district-wide in their work, so they go from school to school as needed to help with students.
"There's quite a bit of research that says there should be a counselor, or social worker or therapist or whatever for every 700 students," Johnson said.
School Board Chairman Everton Blair raised questions about requests for more counselors, and why they were omitted from the budget.
"When we look at some of the requests by department that were approved, I would like some rationale around the advisement and counseling area specifically where the positions that were requested in terms of elementary, middle and high school counselor allotment were in the neighborhood of 80 positions, 80 additional full-time positions, and none of those appear to be in the budget," Blair said. "I understand that is a tall ask, but could we share some insight into what we're going to do to honor that request?"
GCPS Chief Finance Officer Joe Heffron said social and emotional learning, and the counselors request, is an area the district wants to consider further to determine what will be needed next school year. One option that could be looked at is using federal stimulus funding to create the positions now, but the district's finance officer said there could be issues in a few years when the stimulus funding runs out.
GCPS is expecting to get about $282 million from the third round of stimulus funding alone. That is in addition to another roughly $125 million from the second round of funding approved by federal lawmakers at the beginning of the year.
"I want us to be careful about how we use these federal CARES Act to kind of supplement some of these services that we're going to be doing," Heffron said. "If we put positions in this CARES Act funding — which we probably could be able to do because as a large district, we have enough turnover with people retiring or leaving that we could manage and absorb some of those into our general fund if need be — we've got to be conscientious of how we use those funds and maybe use some contracted services or other outside services in which we're not hiring and engaging some of these employees which we would have to either absorb into our general fund or not be able to fund that service going forward."
GCPS Associate Superintendent of School Improvement and Operations Al Taylor said that while improvement requests are designed to "improve or augment the program that exists," the fact that the request is not being funded in the budget does not mean the need is being ignored.
"In our division, our prioritized list, we do take into account kind of a good, better and best planning philosophy with different scenarios, and so if an improvement request is not funded, it doesn't necessarily mean that we are not able to still sufficiently provide services," Taylor said. "We have a couple other plans in place."
