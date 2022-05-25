The change to nonpartisan school board elections in Gwinnett didn't lead to change in one of the county's school board districts on Tuesday.
Incumbent Gwinnett County Board of Education member Steve Knudsen held off a challenge from Michael Rudnick in the newly nonpartisan school board District 2 race. Voters in south Gwinnett appear to have been unsure, however, about who they wanted to see win the open race for the District 4, meaning that race is headed to a runoff.
Unofficial results show Knudsen received 62.95% of the votes in his race with 100% of precincts reporting as of 1 a.m.
In District 4, Adrienne Simmons is leading, but not by much in a five-person field. Attorney Alexis Williams and former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz are neck and neck in the race to reach a runoff against Simmons.
Unofficials results show Simmons had 26.35% of the vote as of 1 a.m. with 97.56% of precincts reported in. Williams had 24.81% of the votes cast while Kautz had 24.3%. Tony Sellers followed with 15.45% and Matt Sones received 9.08%.
A candidate must get more than 50% of the votes cast to win the seat.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
