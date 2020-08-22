Gwinnett County Board of Education member Steve Knudsen apologized publicly on Thursday for retweeting some Twitter posts that questioned the value of diversity and criticized Islam that were made before he joined the county’s school board, and said they don’t reflect who he is.
The retweets have been highlighted by a Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology student, Samad Hakani, at school board meetings in July and this past week. It has also drawn the attention of Black Men United for Children and Humanity, who sent a letter to Knudsen to ask for an explanation of the retweets.
“Those tweets are from three or four years ago, from before I was a member of this board and I’m sorry,” Knudsen said at the end of a lengthy school board meeting on Thursday. “They were insensitive. That’s not me and not who I am as a person.”
This is not the first time that an elected official in Gwinnett has drawn attention for controversial social media posts. The questions that have been raised about Knudsen’s retweets come three and a half years after county Commissioner tommy Hunter stirred controversy, and months of public backlash, for controversial Facebook posts, including calling former U.S. Rep. John Lewis a “racist pig.”
The different between Hunter and Knudsen, however, is that Hunter made his social media comments himself and while he was sitting on the commission, while Knudsen retweeted controversial posts about diversity and Islam before he ran for office.
Two of Knudsen’s tweets that Hakani raised issue with were retweets of posts made by former radio personality Neal Boortz in 2016 and 2017. One of the posts, from October 2016, had photo of Muslims with the caption “Islam contributing not one damn thing to humanity for 1400 years.”
In a June 2017 tweet that Knudsen retweeted, Boortz said, “Diversity is not to be celebrated. Celebrate individualism. Are you an individual or a (sic) just a member of a group!”
In another post from February 2017, Knudsen retweeted a cartoon tweeted by The Point that showed a woman with facial hair pointing to a women’s bathroom door while saying “Hey federal government! Get out of our bedroom ... We need you in the bathroom,” in what appeared to be a commentary on the debate over allowing transgender people use bathrooms for the gender they identified with.
Hakani asked the school board whether its members condoned the retweets, and pointed out Gwinnett County Public Schools’ mission statement highlights the county’s diversity.
“When a board member retweets, and I quote ‘Diversity is not to be celebrated,’ I am hurt,” Hakani said. “I am hurt as a minority student in GCPS, I am hurt as a constituent of that board member’s district and I am hurt as an American citizen.
“In my 11th grade American literature class, we recently discussed the idea of the American Dream and what it means to us, that all people regardless of who they are should be treated equally in this melting pot of a country. In a majority-minority school district, how can the board allow its members to say diversity is not our strength?”
When asked after Thursday’s board meeting why he retweeted the posts, particularly the one about Islam, if they did not reflect who he is, Knudsen said it was in response to circumstances at the time.
“At the time, it was when ISIS was running crazy,” the board member said.
Officials such as Gwinnett Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash and various officials at the Gwinnett Chamber and elsewhere in the county’s business community often tout the diversity of Gwinnett County as one of its strengths.
Knudsen also said he does value cultural diversity, and that he feels “every individual has value, every individual has worth.” At the same time, he said he sees Gwinnett as a melting pot where people who move here are just Gwinnettians instead of people from different parts of the world.
“I don’t want to look at our county as a series of percentages,” Knudsen said. “I want to look at our county as Gwinnettians, and how do we help everyone in Gwinnett County succeed, grow, prosper, etc., and that’s my way. Certain people want to look at it in terms of, ‘Well, we look a certain way, so therefore all of our representation should look a certain way.’ “
In an explanation of his actions to Black Men United for Children and Humanity, Knudsen said the organization’s concerns about the retweets are “legitimate” and that he believes everyone should be treated with dignity regardless of their race or religious practices.
“I now wince in re-reading these retweets — one is terribly insensitive and the other inadequately articulates an important point I was hoping to make,” Knudsen told the group. “In the first, I was responding to horrific news reports about acts perpetrated by ISIS and retweeted an oversimplified and unfair message. In the second, I was trying to make a point about the value of every individual life and did so inelegantly.
“I regret having sent them and any harm they may have caused, and pledge to continue to fight for every student’s right to a quality education.”
Black Men United for Children and Humanity President Jim Taylor told Knudsen in an email that it will suspend its campaign to raise awareness of the school board member’s tweets in light of his response to them about the retweets.
Taylor also said the group will, however, continue looking at school board members’ actions in regards to transparency, leadership, accountability and “systemic racism in student discipline” going forward.
“While we cannot judge your heart, we can, indeed, judge your actions,” Taylor said in an email to Knudsen. “Moving forward, it is our hope and expectation that you will be true to your words and serve as an advocate for ALL students in GCPS, regardless of their race or religion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.