Gwinnett County Board of Education member Mary Kay Murphy is distancing herself from Gwinnett County Public Schools' new discipline policy, despite voting to approve it earlier this year.

Murphy announced on Thursday night that she is rescinding her support of the policy because of how it has been implemented. The longtime board member explained she voted in favor of the policy changes earlier this year on the condition that certain steps were taken to ensure discipline was maintained in the schools.

