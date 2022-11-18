Gwinnett County Board of Education member Mary Kay Murphy is distancing herself from Gwinnett County Public Schools' new discipline policy, despite voting to approve it earlier this year.
Murphy announced on Thursday night that she is rescinding her support of the policy because of how it has been implemented. The longtime board member explained she voted in favor of the policy changes earlier this year on the condition that certain steps were taken to ensure discipline was maintained in the schools.
One of those was that GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts had to direct a conversation toward all of the district's more than 12,000 teachers to get feedback from them on how the policy impacted their classrooms. She said Watts may have gotten feedback from the teacher's advisory council, but that would not meet her condition.
Another condition was that the training for employees on how to implement the discipline code would be rolled out over a period ranging from August until December.
Murphy claimed that had not happened although Watts and other district officials claimed on Thursday that administrators in schools had received training.
"I voted 'Yes' with those as the conditions, and now I am at the point where I am very concerned about the negative impact of this without a report from the superintendent," Murphy said. "I can infer this myself that there is a great concern on the part of our teachers and principals and that it's going to be a very, very difficult thing to continue unless we make accommodations and clarify with feedback from our teachers and principals (on) how to make this thing work.
"And, so I say to you I am ready to rescind my support of the discipline code."
Roll out of GCPS' new discipline code is something board members, regardless of whether they support it or have come to now oppose it, are pointing to as an issue.
Watts acknowledged that the district had made decisions that were "based on data that now doesn't quite make sense."
"Even as leaders, I've said this before, I'm not perfect. I don't know if there is anyone in here who is. If you claim you are, that's fine, but I know I'm not. Our goal is to always make perfect progress, but because I'm not perfect, when we do find out that we struggle — and we presently struggle in some ways with our implementation, we know that — know better, do better and we will do better so that we can achieve the results that we desire."
Other school board members are expressing their support for the discipline code, but even they are admitting the policy's rollout was flawed.
Board member Karen Watkins said she believes the district can eventually implement the goals of the policy, including restorative practices, once GCPS employees are trained on it. She said, however, that the board shares equal responsibility, along with the district's administration, for how the policy has been implemented.
"The onus is not solely on the superintendent," she said. "The onus is also, I believe, on the board and understanding and probably putting some parameters in and around when this would be implemented."
Watkins added that district officials had told the board that GCPS was "not staffed up yet" and did not have everything in place initially to implement the policy when the school year began.
"In hindsight, of course, I can say I wish I had held back a little and then approved the policy and not voted on it at that time and just held on to it until we were staffed up, until we were able to support the school system to implement it effectively," Watkins said.
Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson also supports the discipline policy and is efforts to implement restorative practices. She said the goal of the discipline reviews was to address disproportionate numbers in student discipline.
Critics of the district have long said the number of students of color who were being disciplined versus the number white students who were disciplined was disproportionately higher than the percentage those students constituted within the student population.
But, even though Johnson said the policy will address issues with discipline, she acknowledged that its implementation has not gone smoothly.
"The warning was the implementation and here we are today hearing from our teachers and hearing from our staff members that the implementation did not go like we expected," she said.
"We are agile ... and again, intent versus impact, we are now saying, 'Let's think about this in a way that we can make sure it is effective.' This policy, restorative practices, done in the right way is needed in our school system. It is going to eliminate the disproportionality."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.