There are now two members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education calling on the school district to start the 2020-2021 school year solely online next month.
Sunday night Mary Kay Murphy became the latest board member to call for the all-online start to the school year. She joins fellow board member Everton Blair, who has been calling for an all-online start for weeks, in making that request.
"With the health of our students, their families, teachers and staff top of mind, it is my belief that Gwinnett County Public Schools should begin the 2020-2021 school year with online only-instruction, with a return to on-campus learning as soon as the health environment in Gwinnett County allows it," Murphy said in a statement.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is currently set to begin the 2020-2021 school year with a blended model of in-person and online instruction. Families were given the opportunity earlier this summer to chose between their children starting the school year with in-person instruction or going with digital learning.
Parents had until July 10 to chose which option they preferred children. District officials said last week that they expect 60% of students will take advantage of in-person instruction, but a survey the district conducted of families in June showed only 43% of respondents supported in-person instruction.
Murphy cited an exploding number of COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett since June 25, when she initially offered support for the blended model for starting the school year.
Her decision comes on the heels of Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey announcing on Friday that Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties collectively accounted for 26% of all new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Georgia over the last three weeks — dating back to about June 26.
Gwinnett leads the state in COVID-19 cases and its total case number has increased by about 77.3% since June 26.
Gwinnett County's COVID-19 novel coronavirus case total has surged over the last three weeks, causing it surpass one milestone in the pandemic on Saturday and close in on another one.
"As the public health environment in the county has deteriorated, my concern over the safest way to begin the 2020-2021 school year has increased as well," Murphy said. "When the Academy of Pediatrics praised in-person learning last week, they also stressed that decisions to return to reopen classrooms this fall should only happen 'taking into account the spread of COVID-19 in communities.'
"I believe that temporarily beginning the school year online-only on August 12, and re-evaluating the health environment for a return to classrooms later in the Fall, would give the county time to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe return to schools for students, teachers, staff and administrators in Gwinnett. I believe this approach will ensure the long-term health of our schools and ultimately put children and teachers safely back in classrooms where they can learn and thrive."
