Gwinnett County school board member Everton Blair dropped a bombshell on Friday when he announced he had suspended his campaign for Georgia's state school superintendent position days before candidate qualifying was set to begin.
Blair had announced his plans to run for the Democratic Party nomination for the seat in January and picked up an endorsement from former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan in February. He announced on Friday, however, that he will suspend the campaign and focus on supporting other candidates running for state and local offices in the 2022 election cycle.
"Campaigning takes so much personal and financial sacrifice that I think it would be best in this important election cycle to consolidate resources early rather than spend money against other qualified candidates," Blair said in a statement posted on his campaign's social media. "To the thousands of Georgians who have amplified, supported and contributed to this campaign — our work has not been in vain.
"We will continue to find constructive ways to further our momentum and collaborate with others who will put the needs of students first, invest in our schools and support our educators."
Blair's campaign made it clear he will continue to fulfill his duties on the Gwinnett school board through the end of his term in December.
But, the change in the status of Blair's campaign for statewide office was not immediately reflected on the campaign's website. The site continued to promote him as a candidate for state school superintendent and still offered people a way to donate to the campaign Friday night, 16 hours after he announced the suspension of his campaign on social media.
How Blair's decision will impact the race for his seat on the Gwinnett County Board of Education remains to be seen. Three candidates have already announced plans to run for his seat, which will be elected through a nonpartisan election for the first time ever in May.
Blair did not say whether he planned to shift gears and run instead for re-election to his current seat in the announcement about the suspension of his state school superintendent campaign.
There was a message in the Twitter post with the statement about his statewide campaign suspension that could potentially be interpreted in a few ways. It was not clear whether the comment in the post was teasing another run for a different elected office or just future efforts to support other people running for office, however.
"We’ll be back soon — even more ready and able to improve public education in this state," the campaign said in the post.
Candidate qualifying for all seats up for election this year begins on Monday and will run through noon on Friday.
