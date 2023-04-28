Gwinnett County Public Schools may go with two different vendors for its health and sex education curriculums, school board members indicated on Thursday.
District staff provided board members with four options for the GCPS health and sex ed curriculum, include two that call for splitting the sex ed curriculum from the health curriculum and using two different vendors. The sex ed curriculum in particular has been a topic of debate in recent months.
The four options put before school board members on Thursday were:
• Go ahead and adopt the HealthSmart curriculum as currently proposed.
• Start the entire review process from scratch.
• Use HealthSmart for a health curriculum only and conduct a review to find a sex ed curriculum.
• Use HealthSmart for the health curriculum and the latest version of the current sex ed curriculum, Choosing the Best.
A majority of the board opted to lean in favor of the third option and pick HealthSmart for the health curriculum while launching a review process for a separate sex ed curriculum.
"I would say that health resources separate from from sex ed," Chairwoman Tarece Johnson said. "We haven't had any issues around that (health education portion). I would not want to halt a whole year.
"The issue I have with option two is that it looks like there's a delay for a whole nother year and the health part is critical so if we don't have an issue around the health part (and) it's just the sex ed, then I'm in favor of option three so we can continue the health part and then we have a review where we engage the diversity of our community really transparently in a multilingual fashion."
The consensus reached by 3-2 margin at the board's work session is not a binding decision, however. The board would still have to officially vote at a later date to go in that direction.
Johnson and board members Karen Watkins and Adrienne Simmons expressed support for splitting the curriculums and picking HealthSmart for the health curriculum only, saying the opposition they'd heard to HealthSmart focused mainly on the sex ed curriculum rather than the health curriculum.
They also said the district has not had a health curriculum in place.
Watkins raised questions about who participated in a district survey on the proposed curriculum — the survey showed 90% of participants were opposed to HealthSmart — but also said she was leaning toward separating the health and sex ed curriculums based on community feedback she has received in recent months.
"We're allowed to separate, with a clear understanding that sex ed is a separate measure," she said.
Board Vice-Chairman Steve Knudsen and Board member Mary Kay Murphy said they preferred starting the entire review process over from scratch for the health and sex ed curriculums.
Knudsen also said the board needed to not dismiss the survey results from last fall.
"When we say to our community, anyone who is interested, review the curriculum and give us your feedback, and we get a 90% denial, that was available to everyone," Knudsen said. "When I read the e-mails, and I know you all are getting them as well, I think I've had one or two in the new health curriculum. I've had hundreds in opposition to the new health curriculum.
"I'm not saying that scientifically represents our community, but this issue has been out there for months and if there are people who want us to go above and beyond the state standard and wade into waters that our community is probably not super comfortable with, I'm not sure why we're continuing o rush headlong into a new program."
Murphy added, "If we need to go a year without purchasing $15 million worth of textbooks that we're not sure our community wants us to purchase, then I think that it would ... be a benefit in going slower than faster."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.