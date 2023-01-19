The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted on Thursday to keep board member Tarece Johnson as is chairwoman for the next 12 months, but a decision on who will lead the board during meetings that she cannot attend has been postponed.
Johnson, who was the chairwoman for 2022, was nominated by fellow board member Mary Kay Murphy to remain in the position with board member Adrienne Simmons seconding the nomination. No one else was nominated for the position and the board approved by a 4-0 vote.
Board member Steve Knudsen, who was the board's vice chairman in 2022, was not at the meeting.
As for who will serve as the vice chairman in 2023, however, that decision has been tabled for a month. It is expected to be taken up at the board's February meeting, when Knudsen is expected to be in attendance.
The board's chairperson is tasked with running board meetings, but the vice chairman is tasked with running those meetings if Johnson cannot attend a meeting.
In other annual actions, the board voted to keep Pereira, Kirby, Kinsinger and Nguyen LLP as its legal counsel and to keep the Daily Post as Gwinnett County Public Schools' legal organ.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
