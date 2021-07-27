The Gwinnett County Board of Education is set to vote to formally hire Calvin Watts to be Gwinnett County Public Schools’ new superintendent on Friday afternoon.
The district announced the board has scheduled a called meeting for 5 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee, to go into executive session and discuss the proposed contract for Watts’ employment. After the executive session ends, the board will come out into open session for vote on the hire.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
If hired, as expected, Watts would be the first African-American hired to lead Georgia’s largest school district.
Watts is a former GCPS administrator who has served as the Kent School District’s superintendent in Kent, Wash., since 2015. The board announced earlier this month that he was the sole finalist to replace outgoing Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, who leaves the district at the end of this week after 25 years at GCPS’ helm.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
State law required the board to wait 14 days after announcing Watts as the finalist before it could vote on hiring him.
The Kent School District had an enrollment of 25,719 students and 42 schools and academies during the 2020-2021 school year, according to that district’s “Fast Facts” website. By comparison, GCPS has nearly 180,000 students and 141 schools and support facilities.
Prior to becoming Kent’s superintendent, however, Watts was a principal at GCPS and Archdiocese of Atlanta schools. He was also GCPS’ assistant superintendent for school improvement and operations for seven years, from July 2008 until May 2015, and the district’s area director of human resources staffing for more than a year and a half, from November 2005 until June 2007.
He was a teacher in Atlanta Public Schools, Carrollton City Schools, Archdiocese of Atlanta schools and Seattle (Wash.) Public Schools as well.
Watts is expected to be at the board meeting on Friday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.