Gwinnett County Public Schools 2023 legislative priorities

These are the priorities listed in Gwinnett County Public Schools' 2023 legislative agenda, which was adopted by the county's school board on Nov. 17:

School Safety & Security

• Establish an annual categorical grant for school safety funding with spending decisions delegated to the local level

• Provide resources for installation, maintenance and operation of intruder alert systems,

• Fund training on school violence prevention, threat assessments, and emergency planning best practices for school administration, faculty, resource officers and custodial staff

Mental Health/Whole Child

• Provide funding to reduce the school counselor to student ratio from 1:450 to 1:250 as nationally recommended

• Provide funding to expand student access to mental health services

• Increase funding to support before and after school programming

School & Support Staff Recruitment/Retention

• Increase state funding for teacher salaries

• Expand pathways to teacher certification and opportunities for retired professionals to return to the teaching workforce

• Increase funding for the employment of critical support staff that includes bus drivers, custodial staff, and nutrition workers

QBE: Funding of Public Education

• Continue to fully fund the QBE formula

• Review and modernize the QBE formula to recognize the true cost of funding public education

• Oppose expansion of vouchers and tuition tax credits that divert public funds to private entities

• Increase state funding for pupil transportation

• Allow up to 5% of ESPLOST revenues for maintenance and operations expenditures

Governance/Local Control

• Maintain local school board control over local revenue sources, instructional resources, student discipline, and curriculum

• Sustain Strategic Waiver School System flexibilities

• Oppose changes to the instructional day, and mandatory school age

• Ensure sovereign immunity of local boards of education

Source: Gwinnett County Public Schools