The Gwinnett County Board of Education is sending Gwinnett legislators a list of 18 priorities that highlight issues such as education funding, local control over issues such as student discipline and curriculum, school and support staff recruitment and retention, mental health and school safety.
The school board adopted its list of 2023 legislative priorities earlier this month. The purpose of the list to highlight areas that Gwinnett County Public Schools would like to see addressed during the Georgia General Assembly's 2023 legislative term, which begins in January.
"This is what you're asking the Gwinnett delegation, if not the entire General Assembly, to consider during their next session," Jorge Gomez, who is GCPS' special assistant to the superintendent, told board members on Nov. 17. "These are the areas that you're asking for both funding improvements in and, or, consideration for new laws or deletion of existing laws that would be barriers to these areas."
Some of the priorities highlight areas that have received greater attention from school board members in the last two year, such as the mental health of students and student discipline. Other priorities are more broadly shared among school systems across the state, such as ensuring Georgia's education funding formula is fully funded in 2023.
The school system will be dealing with some legislators in Gwinnett's delegation who are going to fill major roles in the Georgia House of Representatives in 2023.
On the Republican side of the aisle, this will include state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, who will serve as House majority leader. On the Democrats side of the aisle, it will include state Reps. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, and Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, who will serve as House minority caucus vice-chairwoman and House minority caucus whip, respectively.
The school board — which has faced criticism from parents and GCPS teachers in recent months over the district's new discipline policy — is asking the legislative delegation to ensure the General Assembly does not take control over student discipline away from local Boards of Education.
The school board also wants the legislature to ensure local boards maintain local control over curriculum, instructional resources and local revenue sources.
A new law passed by the legislature earlier this year bars teachers from teaching lessons on "divisive concepts," such as lessons on systemic racism. Schools are also now required by the state to show any parent who requests it copies of the curriculum and instructional materials that will be used in their child's classroom.
Another law passed earlier this year bars local school systems from mandating all students wear face masks.
On the school safety front, the school board is asking that the legislature allocate funding to support training in how to prevent school violence as well as conducting threat assessments and developing emergency plans that include best practices for school administrators, teachers, school resource officers and custodians.
The board also wants the state to provide resources to install, maintain and operate intruder alert systems.
In the area of mental health, Gwinnett's school board is pushing for funding to add more school counselors. Their goal is have enough counselors to reduce the counselor to student ration from one counselor for every 450 students to a national recommended level of one counselor for every 250 students.
There is also a request for state funding to expand the access students have to mental health services and to support programs for students before and after school.
As for some of the other requests, priorities laid out by the Gwinnett's school board include: allowing as much as 5% of Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, of ESPLOST, funds to be spent on district maintenance and operations; increased funding for student transportation; funding to increase teachers salaries; full funding of Georgia's education funding formula; modernizing the funding formula; and fighting against vouchers and tuition tax credits.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
