GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

The Gwinnett County Board of Education is sending Gwinnett legislators a list of 18 priorities that highlight issues such as education funding, local control over issues such as student discipline and curriculum, school and support staff recruitment and retention, mental health and school safety.

The school board adopted its list of 2023 legislative priorities earlier this month. The purpose of the list to highlight areas that Gwinnett County Public Schools would like to see addressed during the Georgia General Assembly's 2023 legislative term, which begins in January.