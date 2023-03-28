DSC_0413.JPG

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts will remain in charge of Georgia's largest school system through at least the summer of 2025, the county's school board decided Tuesday night.

The school board voted 4-1 to give Watts a two-year extension on his contract, which had previously been set to expire this summer. Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson cast the lone vote against extending Watts' contract.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

So GCPS shall continue down the road of failure, believing that Calvin can improve our broken system. He does not have the support he needs to make this system strong again.

