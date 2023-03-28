Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts will remain in charge of Georgia's largest school system through at least the summer of 2025, the county's school board decided Tuesday night.
The school board voted 4-1 to give Watts a two-year extension on his contract, which had previously been set to expire this summer. Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson cast the lone vote against extending Watts' contract.
Some board members said, while they disagreed with Watts on issues, they felt it was important to keep him as superintendent so he could continue implementing the district's strategic plan.
Johnson, however, raised concerns that the district was not doing enough to meet the needs of all students, as well as concerns that district officials were not taking responsibility for what was happening in the system and "starting and stopping programs that could help our children."
Several parents who attended the called meeting expressed disappointment with the renewal of Watts' contract, and community groups — including the Gwinnett County NAACP, Gwinnett STOPP, the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice — issued a statement also expressing disappointment in Watts' job performance.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
So GCPS shall continue down the road of failure, believing that Calvin can improve our broken system. He does not have the support he needs to make this system strong again.
