Efforts by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, to make turn all partisan school board elections in Georgia into nonpartisan elections may have gotten support from an unexpected source this past week.
Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair told a Senate study committee on Thursday that he could support the change to nonpartisan school board elections.
The only catch is that two conditions would have to be met in order to have Blair’s support. One is the nonpartisan school board elections would have to be held in November instead of May, when nonpartisan elections are currently held. The other is that the change would not take affect until the 2024 election cycle.
“I would want to further understand what it means in terms of runoffs and qualifying and things of that sort, but I think in general, you’ll find that we can come together and find some version of this that we can all support as long as they are willing to think creatively and work with other perspectives,” the school board chairman told the Daily Post after he addressed the committee.
Blair’s offer of support for nonpartisan school board elections came during a hearing held at Gwinnett Technical College.
Officially, the study committee is looking at making a change that would affect dozens of school boards across the state, but most of the testimony that came out of two hearings on the proposal has been focused solely on Gwinnett County.
Blair, who has already announced he will not run for re-election next year, said he wants nonpartisan school board elections held in November, instead of May, so school boards don’t find themselves in situations where a board member loses re-election and is then a lame duck for more than half a year.
He wants the change set to go into effect in 2024 instead of 2022 because he felt it would be a bit much for boards to have to deal with on top of redistricting that will be going into effect next year.
“It’s both the rushed nature of trying to make this happen right now, the truncated period between qualifying and the actual election and the elongated lame duck period between someone winning that election and actually assuming office,” said Blair of why he doesn’t support making a change for the May 2022 elections.
“All three of those things together I think create an undesirable scenario than the one that we currently have. They have the capacity, as the legislature, to create the rules so if they’re going to do sweeping changes across all of the state, then we need to take into account all of the ways that our current practices leaves some things unaddressed.”
Georgia School Boards Association Director of Policy and Legislative Services Angela Palm told the study committee that GSBA does support nonpartisan elections for all school boards in the state.
She told committee members that 109 school boards in the state are already elected through nonpartisan elections while the other 71, including Gwinnett, have partisan school board elections.
“We have a legislative position, a standing position, in support of nonpartisan elections for school board members,” said Palm after the hearing ended.
GSBA support for a nonpartisan school board election bill, however, would require it be a general bill affecting boards across the state. Palm told the committee the association will not support a local bill that only affects one school board.
But, the hearings show just how much division there is in Gwinnett over the issue of changing school board elections to nonpartisan elections.
Supporters of the change are parents who have been critical of the new Democratic majority on the school board for months over a variety of issues ranging from face mask mandates in the schools to the early termination of former Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ employment and social media posts.
They cited those issues and others, including complaints that had been taken up by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission against Democrats on the school board, during the hearing.
One parent, Holly Terei, told the Senate committee that one concern was that voters in 2020 were being told to “Vote Blue” in all races, including the school board races. She also argued that parents who disagree with the school board are labeled White supremacists.
“How do I effectively advocate for my child’s educational needs if I’m already, before I open my mouth, being pitted against a party, or against a skin color, or against a political ideology,” Terei said. “I am already being shut down because, in the eyes of some of our board members who I firmly believe their allegiance is to a political party and not to our school system — where do I get to be heard? How does anyone get to be heard unless your statements fully fit within the confines of a particular ideology.”
Opponents, however, are viewing the nonpartisan elections proposal as a “state takeover” of the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
That’s because the statewide proposal was born out of Dixon’s efforts in November to push through a bill to redraw the Gwinnett school board boundaries and makes its school board elections nonpartisan — without the board’s input — during the General Assembly’s special session.
After that effort stalled, Dixon announced he would turn his attention to tackling partisan school board elections across the state.
But, opponents still feel the real goal of the proposal is centered specifically around Gwinnett County and they feel Gwinnettians should be the ones who decide whether the school board’s elections switch to nonpartisan elections.
“If you are proposing a takeover of our schools, let it be authentic and let us know that,” a parent, Samia Abdulle, told the committee. “Put it on the ballot, let us go out and vote ... This looks like gerrymandering and playing with our children’s lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.