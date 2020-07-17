Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Louise Radloff apologized Saturday for a controversial hot mic moment she had at the end of the school board's meeting this past week.
Radloff could be heard on a still live microphone saying what appeared to be "I could strangle him" to Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks after the meeting adjourned Thursday night. The "him" Radloff referred to was fellow school board member Everton Blair, who is the only African-American board member.
Radloff told the Daily Post on Saturday that it was wrong for her to make the remark.
"I was out of order and I have apologized to Mr. Blair," Radloff said. "It was at the end of a very long meeting."
The remark came after Blair stood against his fellow board members just before that at the end of the board meeting as his colleagues expressed support for having children return to school next month amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm sorry, but I've been trying to respect the authority of our collective and recognize the complexity of this issue, and I cannot understand how we can lead in the number of cases in this state and chose not to do something else right now," Blair told his colleagues.
In quick succession after Blair finished his remarks, Radloff asked if anyone had something to say and then adjourned the meeting. Board members then began to get up from their seats to leave, and Radloff began talking to Wilbanks while the microphones were still on and a live feed was still broadcasting over the internet.
That is when Radloff could be heard making the "strangle" remark to the superintendent, who was still sitting in his chair, as she leaned over next to him. Commenters on social media have claimed to have heard different variations on the phrasing of what was said, however.
Wilbank said in a statement on Friday that she was expressing frustration about "another board member" following disagreement on the board about the district's decision to move forward with in-school instruction for families who wanted it. He did not specifically say that other board member was Blair.
Blair was the only dissenting voice on the back-to-school matter, however.
Wilbanks said he will "be working with the Board to address this type of behavior," but did not elaborate on what could happen. Radloff, who was defeated in last month's Democratic Party primary for her seat, is set to leave the school board when her term expires at the end of this year.
"In conducting board business, school board members do not always agree on the issues before them," Wilbanks said. "However, there are appropriate ways to express that disagreement. At the end of last night’s meeting, which was one of the toughest in my tenure as superintendent, a Board member made a comment expressing her frustration with another Board member.
"It was a regrettable statement that caused pain and anger for many in our community. That is unacceptable and cannot be condoned."
Radloff could not be reached for comment Friday morning.
Blair's mother expressed outrage in comments on a Gwinnett STOPP Facebook video of the end of the board meeting.
"I'm proud of my son for advocating for the children, parents and staff of GCPS," Fiona Blair said in her Facebook comment. "I am appalled that the chairwoman said, 'I could strangle him.' Having already experienced the horrific nightmare of having to bury one of my four children, this stabbed me right in my heart, and I took this threat personally. That was absolutely despicable, Louise Radloff!"
The Gwinnett African American Caucus also spoke out against Radloff's remark and offered its support for Blair and his stance on starting the school year totally online instead of a mixture of online and in-person instruction.
"The GAAC strongly objects to Radloff’s comment and demands that Member Blair be treated with respect and courtesy by the members of the Board and school district personnel," the caucus said.
In a statement released after the meeting, Blair compared Radloff's comments to lynchings of African-Americans. He also continued to assert his opposition to having children return to school for in-person instruction this fall.
"Unfortunately, (Thursday night's) critical business regarding school reopening has been overshadowed by the remarks of my outgoing colleague, which ignore the permanent stain of lynching in Gwinnett County's history," Blair said. "But let me be clear: this is not about me. This is about the health and wellness of our 180,000 students, our 22,000 staff members and the families to which they belong.
"What we experienced at (the) school board meeting was a mockery of the dual crises at hand: a global pandemic and a looming economic recession."
Wilbanks called the remark "inappropriate" in his statement on Friday, but also offered somewhat of a defense for Radloff.
"The comment, while inappropriate, does not reflect the heart of the Louise Radloff I have known for almost 40 years," Wilbanks said. "Her actions over several decades are a more accurate reflection of who she is.
"She is a good person and a public servant who has dedicated her life to serving others, and has supported the most diverse clusters in our district during her 48 years on the Board."
(23) comments
You have a top schools system, run with generally great teachers and committed boards. Then you have this joker sneak into an election (anyone else run?) and immediately become a problem. Rude, unprofessional and NO experience.
Sure let's just shut it all down. Forget all the single mom's that need to work. Forget the lower income families that can't keep kids at home. Forget those that rely on food from schools. Forget all the special needs families that NEED the school help. Forget the kids that WILL NOT get the same learning at home. Forget those kids that need to be in school instead of running around. Forget that the number of kids that have died with the virus is under 20 IN THE NATION. Like so many new liberals the facts have little place in these discussions. Claim to care about those kids and then work hard to limit them.
Hang in there Louise. Mr. Blair is my school board representative and is very pompous and egotistical. He has no real world experience and is trying to use a great school system as a social experiment. He is out of touch with us constituents and doesn't care; from getting rid of the school resource officers to "confiscating" funds from he Gwinnett Schools Foundation. Heaven help the Gwinnett school children when more of his ilk take over. Time to move?
It is not all about race. This is about an inappropriate comment that could have been totally avoided by a direct conversation between two adults, period.
Comparing a little old lady using a figure of speech against you to lynching is really jumping the victimhood shark You need to grow up and grow a pair, Mr. Blair.
Mrs. Radloff has done more for diversity then all of you put together will do in 10 lifetimes. Mrs. Radloff not only represents the Meadowcreek cluster, the most diverse cluster in the county, she also lives in the cluster. She has spent her entire career fighting for the rights of not just minority students but parents in the community as well. For years she has worked with Latino parents on the weekend to help them improve their English Language skills and pays for it out of her own pocket. Mrs. Radloff even broke her neck trying to unload boxes for community members off a loading dock but was insistant that she attend the next board meeting virtually from her hospital bed.
All of you should be ashamed of yourselves for attacking someone who has given so much to the Gwinnett school system - especially to those in need and needed a voice.
Mr. Blair you know who Mrs. Radloff is - that was a shamful "political" statement where you are trying to use this unforunate circumstance as political leverage.
You all can do better than this!!!!
I expect this is only the beginning of the disruption. Everton is all about politics, race, and himself. A quick look at his twitter and other social media accounts will show you. The school board serves as his podium and his race protects him.....
It was an imprudent statement she made about a colleague, to the superintendent who is technically her subordinate, hot mic or not. But, like you, I highly doubt she meant anything racial by it, based on her overall character. And whether she should continue on the school board is a mostly moot point. She's got one foot out the door, and this is just one slip-up. She's been publicly shamed already. So yes, I think it's time to stop making a big deal about this.
Everybody is just looking for a way to be offended these days.....
Good gawd..... People just need to get a grip. She was expressing frustration with him, not threatening to kill him. If he was white this would probably not even be mentioned. Is is seriously worth all this effort to try and make her comment into something it’s not?
OMG! so threatening... i know a little, old lady in her 90's saying this about me would just scare the daylights out of me - quick get my smelling salts!!! get real folk, stop being offended so easily - there' a huge difference between something said sarcastically and an actual threat. this woman has a long record of great service to the county schools... longer than mr. blair has been alive.
The obvious observation, which i haven't heard anyone else point out, would be to imagine if it would have been the other way around and Mr. Blair would have said the same thing about Ms. Radloff? I wonder if Jimbo would be so flippant and dismissive about it then. Shouldn't we react the same way? Or are you advocating a double-standard?
I don't think anyone reading this, nor Mr. Blair, is actually worried about him being strangled by an elderly woman, but it shows just how tone deaf to the current climate someone who is in a position of power is.
40+ years in the same exact position is as sad as it is something to be proud of.
She shouldn't wait till the end of the year.
She should just go away now.
Good points!
and how do we know he hasn't said this, or worse, about her and just has been lucky enough to not to get caught on a hot mic? please try and convince me you've never dismissively said something out of line of this nature, i think everyone has at one time or another.
Case and point-“old lady in her 90’s” has no business being a leader on the school board!
perhaps 33 yr. olds with little real world experience are a better choice in your opinion and their only connection to gwinnett schools being the fact that they graduated from one. try checking out his ties to the community... including what his address really is - i didn't realize stone mountain residents could sit on the gwinnett school board!
Despicable. These are the people who run the Board of Education in Gwinnett. No wonder they want to open the schools. They don't care about anyone unless it hurts them. She needs to resign. Actually, the whole board needs to resign for trying to force teachers and staff to go back to school during a global pandemic when cases are rising. How can we have these uneducated people sitting on the board of education?
uneducated? mrs. radloff was a respected teacher for many years prior to being a member of the board - she did her level best to make sure hundreds of children weren't 'uneducated' when they left her classroom. there are buildings in the district named for both her and her husband.
This is a matter of her showing her lack of integrity. She didn’t know anyone was listening yet she spoke her true feelings, to Mr. Wilbanks, who laughed. If she had a problem with Mr. Blair, why did she (with all her glorified experience) not have a conversation with HIM? How backwards can you be????
Strangle another black man in 2020? Really? The lack of cultural competence on display last night was stunning. But don't be surprised; I'm not. On 4-16-15, the board rejected recommendations from staff to have system-wide training in cultural awareness and cultural competence. They didn't think it was necessary. Read the article yourself. https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/gwinnett-county-schools-seeks-to-develop-cultural-competency-inclusiveness/article_219b9478-262f-5620-b78a-f2aac73d0cf6.html
thank goodness she didn't say, 'plow him down with my car', of mr. blair would have had the police in the parking lot for his protection! poor, fragile, little man. i guess if he turns up strangled in the next few days the police will have take swabs of samples from his neck to submit to the forensic lab to determine if they find minute amounts of arthritis joint pain cream so they can clear mrs. radloff of claims that she carried out her perceived threat...
Wow, this comment is senseless and unnecessary.
It would not matter what she said Everton would immediately make it racially motivated. She made a comment which we have all heard a million times and it took him no time at all to compare her comment to “lynching”. I feel sorry for people who have to work in such a politically correct environment where every comment is viewed as racial....
It’s all about race isn’t it?
