Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Louise Radloff had a hot mic moment at the end of the school board's meeting when she made an offhand remark about a fellow board member, and her remark has people up in arms.
"I could strangle him," Radloff could appear to be heard over a mic saying to Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks after the meeting adjourned.
The "him" Radloff referred to appeared to be fellow school board member Everton Blair, who is the only African-American board member. He had stood against his fellow board members just before that at the end of the board meeting as his colleagues expressed support for having children return to school next month amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm sorry, but I've been trying to respect the authority of our collective and recognize the complexity of this issue, and I cannot understand how we can lead in the number of cases in this state and chose not to do something else right now," Blair told his colleagues.
In quick succession after Blair finished his remarks, Radloff asked if anyone had something to say and then adjourned the meeting. Board members then began to get up from their seats to leave, and Radloff began talking to Wilbanks while the microphones were still on and a live feed was still broadcasting over the internet.
That is when Radloff could be heard making the "strangle" remark to the superintendent, who was still sitting in his chair, as she leaned over next to him. Commenters on social media have claimed to have heard different variations on what was said, however.
Radloff could not be reached for comment Friday morning.
Blair's mother expressed outrage in comments on a Gwinnett STOPP Facebook video of the end of the board meeting.
"I'm proud of my son for advocating for the children, parents and staff of GCPS," Fiona Blair said in her Facebook comment. "I am appalled that the chairwoman said, 'I could strangle him.' Having already experienced the horrific nightmare of having to bury one of my four children, this stabbed me right in my heart, and I took this threat personally. That was absolutely despicable, Louise Radloff!"
In a statement released after the meeting, Blair compared Radloff's comments to lynchings of African-Americans. He also continued to assert his opposition to having children return to school for in-person instruction this fall.
"Unfortunately, (Thursday night's) critical business regarding school reopening has been overshadowed by the remarks of my outgoing colleague, which ignore the permanent stain of lynching in Gwinnett County's history," Blair said. "But let me be clear: this is not about me. This is about the health and wellness of our 180,000 students, our 22,000 staff members and the families to which they belong.
"What we experienced at (the) school board meeting was a mockery of the dual crises at hand: a global pandemic and a looming economic recession."
