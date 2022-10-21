Gwinnett County Public Schools officials picked new principals for Shiloh Middle School and Winn Holt Elementary School this week.

The Gwinnett school board gave the green light for Christopher Bess to become the new principal at Shiloh and for Lisa Glausier to become the new principal at Winn Holt on Thursday.

