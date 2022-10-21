Gwinnett County Public Schools officials picked new principals for Shiloh Middle School and Winn Holt Elementary School this week.
The Gwinnett school board gave the green light for Christopher Bess to become the new principal at Shiloh and for Lisa Glausier to become the new principal at Winn Holt on Thursday.
Bess has worked in Gwinnett County Public Schools for 18 years. He served as an English/language arts teacher at Norcross High School from 2004 until 2017 and has served as an assistant principal at Duluth High School since 2017.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and English, as well as his master's degree in secondary education, from the University of South Carolina. He also earned a specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
Bess will replaces Shanti Grund, who became an Assistant Principal at Seckinger High School this year.
Glausier has spent 21 years as an educator in Gwinnett County Public Schools, most of which has been spent at Freeman's Mill Elementary School.
She began her GCPS career as a third grade teacher at Beaver Ridge Elementary School from 2001 until 2004 and then served as the third grade, EIP and gifted teacher at Freeman's Mill Elementary from 2004 until 2013. She has served as Freeman's Mill's assistant principal since 2013.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ottawa University, her master's degree in elementary education from Walden University and a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from NOVA Southeastern University.
Glausier will replaces Ellyce Cone, who moved over to Patrick Elementary School to become that school's principal.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
