Lilburn Middle School will soon get a new principal.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed Couch Middle School Assistant Principal Nicole Irish as the new principal at Lilburn Middle on a recommendation from Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks on Thursday night. She will succeed Yvette Arthur as the school's leader.
Irish's full career and educational background information was not immediately available during the school board's meeting. Wilbanks did say, however, that she served as assistant principal at Trickum Middle School prior to working at Couch Middle School.
She has also served as a language arts teachers at several middle schools, Wilbanks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.