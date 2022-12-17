Shiloh Elementary School is getting a new principal — who parents, students and teachers are already familiar with — while Gwinnett County Public Schools will see new faces in two positions, including a new chief financial officer and executive director of leadership development.
Jennifer Mercedes, who has been an assistant principal at Shiloh Elementary School since 2018, will become the school's new principal.
Meanwhile, Masana L. Mailliard has been hired as Gwinnett County Public Schools' new chief financial officer and Chandra Walker will become the district's new executive director of leadership development.
In addition to being Shiloh's assistant principal for the new four years, Mercedes has held positions at two other schools in the district, according to a background provided by GCPS.
She was the Kinder Camp director at Hopkins Elementary School in 2009 and then served as the ESOL/EIP lead teacher at Baggett Elementary School from 2014 until 2018. In addition to her GCPS experience, she was also assistant director at Alison Bixby Stone School from 2003 until 2004.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and her master’s degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Georgia.
She will replace retiring Shiloh Elementary Principal Thomas Trippany.
Mailliard is coming to GCPS from the DeKalb County School District, where she has been the deputy chief financial officer since 2020.
Prior to being DeKalb schools' deputy CFO, she was its assistant director of audits from 2011 until 2017 and a budget manager III from 2017 until 2020. She was a fiscal management compliance specialist for federal programs and ARRA for the Georgia Department of Education from 2009 until 2011.
Mailliard was previously a Confidential Grant Accounting/Audit Specialist for the School Board of Broward Country, Fla. from 1994 until 2004, an accountant III for the School Board of Broward County from 2004 until 2006 and a financial analyst and internal auditor for the city of Gainesville, Fla., from 2006 until 2008.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. She will replace retiring GCPS CFO Joe Heffron.
And, Walker has been a GCPS employee since 2003, and has served as the district's director of leadership development since 2013.
She began working for GCPS as a school counselor at Norcross Elementary School from 2003 until 2006, and then served as an assistant principal at Stripling Elementary School from 2006 until 2010 and principal at Simonton Elementary School from 2010 until 2013.
Prior to working for GCPS, Walker was a teacher at Cook Elementary School and Humphries Elementary School, in Atlanta Public Schools, from 1997 until 2001 and a school counselor at Park Street Elementary School, in Marietta City Schools, from 2001 until 2003.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Florida A&M University, her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from State University of West Georgia and her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Clark Atlanta University.
She will replace Kendra Washington-Bass, who has left the district.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
