Jenkins Elementary School is about to get its second-ever principal in school history.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education ratified the appointment of Tameika Turner-Haynes as the new principal at Jenkins Elementary School on Thursday. Turner-Haynes is the assistant principal at McConnell Middle School, and will replace Michele Smith at Jenkins Elementary.
Smith has been the principal at Jenkins since it opened, but is moving to a new role as Gwinnett County Public School's executive director of internal resolution and compliance/Title IX Coordinator.
Turner-Haynes received her bachelor’s degree in English from Spelman College, as well as two master’s degrees in elementary education and special education from Grand Canyon University and specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
She was a teacher in Brooklyn, NY from 1999 until 2004 and then served as a teacher in DeKalb County schools from 2005 until 2006.She then joined Gwinnett County Public Schools in 2006 and has worked her way up through the ranks.
She was an interrelated teacher at South Gwinnett High School, where she taught math and social studies, from 2006 until 2008. After that, she was a special education grade level chair and interrelated/resource teacher at Rosebud Elementary School from 2009 until 2013.
She then moved into school-level administration in the district. She was the assistant principal at Meadowcreek Elementary School from 2013 until 2017 and served as the summer school principal for the Collins Hill Cluster in 2015 and the summer school assistant principal at Meadowcreek Elementary in 2017.
In 2017, Turner-Haynes became the assistant principal at McConnell Middle School.
